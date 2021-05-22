Thanks to the dedication of our Incident Management team and the enthusiasm of our residents, Kittitas County has been very successful in vaccinating high-priority persons for Covid-19. As the vaccination effort moves to lower risk persons, some people are reluctant to get vaccinated.
Reluctance is understandable considering that this disease was non-existent a mere year and a half ago, and that the vaccine is therefore quite new. Your local medical providers would like to assist you in determining if vaccination is worthwhile. The Kittitas County Medical Society recently met to discuss COVID-19 and vaccination. We have no political agenda and the following recommendations are based on medical evidence and are given solely for the purpose of promoting good health in our county.
Here are the main questions that we addressed:
Q: Since the mortality rate for low-risk patients is quite low, is there serious risk to healthy persons from COVID-19 infection?
A: Think of this like you would think of seat belts for prevention of death and injury from vehicle accidents. The vast majority of car wrecks are fender-benders with no serious consequences Still, crashes are so frequent that they are a leading cause of death and injury. Similarly, COVID-19 occurs so commonly that many healthy persons die from the infection, though most do not. Also, considering only mortality rates overlooks the many persons with long-lasting, even lifelong, disabilities due to COVID-19. So, YES, COVID-19 is a serious threat to our population, and not just to persons with underlying health problems.
Q: This is a new disease. Vaccines have always taken years to develop, test, and manufacture. Can these new vaccines really be effective?
A: In April 2020, I never dreamed that there would be vaccines administered before the end of the year. Developing and distributing vaccines so quickly is the most amazing public health intervention I have seen during my career as a physician. And they hit a “home run”. Very reliable data shows over 90% effectiveness in preventing serious COVID-19 infections and in lessening transmissions. That puts these vaccines among the most effective vaccines ever developed. So, remarkably, YES, they really are phenomenally effective.
Q: With such new vaccines, can we possibly know that they are safe before they have been in use for many months?
A: This is a very reasonable concern as the vaccines entered general use very quickly and under emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration rather than the FDA’s usual slow approval process. However, even though development happened quickly, vaccines were still tested in large numbers of volunteers. It was clear before they were released to general use that there were no common, serious adverse effects.
However, that process does not exclude the possibility of very uncommon adverse effects. It is now known that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is associated with a very rare but serious condition called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), which was not discovered until after the vaccine was in use.
The United States has a robust system of monitoring for problems with vaccines. This system works so well that within 6 weeks after the first patient received the J&J vaccine, the association with TTS was found and its use paused while the situation was studied. At that time, there had been only 6 cases of TTS – out of millions of persons vaccinated.
Presently there have been just 15 cases of TTS out of 8 million recipients of the J&J vaccine. A person is about 35 times more likely to be struck by lightning in their lifetime than to develop TTS from this vaccine. The vaccine safety monitoring program detected this very rare, though serious, problem remarkably quickly. Clearly, the potential for benefit is much higher than the very low risk of TTS.
The vaccines were studied extensively prior to entering general use. The vaccine safety monitoring system works so well that any undetected adverse effect must be extremely rare – so much so that its risk is not in the same planet, let alone the same ballpark, as is the risk of COVID-19 infection to unvaccinated persons. So, YES, the vaccines are very safe.
The bottom line of our evaluation of risks and benefits of vaccination to healthy persons in Kittitas County is that we, the medical care providers of Kittitas County, unequivocally and enthusiastically urge vaccination to every eligible resident in Kittitas County. At the KCMS meeting, the vote to recommend vaccination was unanimous. Vaccination against COVID-19 is critically important for the health of individuals and for the health of the entire population of Kittitas County.
John Asriel, M.D., is the president of the Kittitas County Medical Society