One of my duties as an elected commissioner with the public hospital district is to keep the people of Kittitas County informed about the goings on at Kittitas Valley Healthcare. We’ve all faced different challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, and KVH is no exception. But with its many dedicated employees and good management, your community healthcare system has continued to provide excellent care to patients, protect its employees, and remain financially stable.
KVH’s top priority is to support the health of patients and employees, and more generally to serve the community’s healthcare needs. This has never been more important than in the time of COVID. In the early days of the pandemic, KVH set up a separate COVID clinic (and occasionally an emergency triage tent) to provide testing as needed and to protect at-risk patients in the hospital. When people are tested, KVH is partially reimbursed by their insurance, but we cover the remaining cost ourselves to make sure that there is no financial barrier to getting tested. As new tests have been developed, KVH has kept up with the changing technology. We use the gold-standard for testing, and results are received much quicker now – typically 1-2 days for the most accurate testing – than they were at the beginning of the pandemic. To this point, KVH has tested over 10,000 people.
The providers and staff at KVH are also working beyond the walls of the hospital and clinics to help community partners. For example, CWU consulted with KVH to develop guidelines as it planned for students to return this fall. And, when COVID appeared in a number of assisted living facilities in town, community partners, under the direction of the Kittitas County Incident Management team, set up what’s called an Alternative Care Facility (ACF) at one of the affected facilities. KVH provided a Medical Director, an Operations Coordinator, and other staff to help the residents of the ACF. The efforts of these individuals saved lives. They gave around-the-clock care and pharmaceutical support, and KVH Home Care staff provided comfort care for those who couldn’t be saved.
The frontline workers at KVH put themselves at risk every day to serve the community. Policies on masking, personal protective equipment (PPE), visitation, and social distancing, along with allowing some employees to work from home, have reduced that risk of exposure. The engineering team made modifications throughout the KVH system to protect patients and staff: they modified air flow throughout the facility to reduce infection risk, erected temporary walls to create secure pathways and increase patient capacity, and installed plexiglass barriers in registration areas to create a safer environment for people entering our facilities. There is room for public discussion on the restrictions that are in place at the hospital — we’re figuring out how to handle this along with everyone else — but so far those restrictions seem to be helping stop the spread to patients and employees.
Of course, like other members of the community, some KVH employees have tested positive for COVID. To date, these employee cases have been related to community exposure outside of work. Since opening on March 7, no employee working in the COVID clinic has tested positive for the virus thanks to the continued vigilance of employees and guidance from our infection control team.
Economically, the pandemic has challenged hospital systems throughout the country, which are poised to lose at least $323 billion in 2020, according to the American Hospital Association. In Washington state, elective medical procedures were prohibited for nearly three months, which took a toll on KVH’s finances. Several proactive fiscal strategies have allowed us to move through this pandemic while remaining financially stable. KVH received some federal money from the CARES Acts (thank you, taxpayers!).
To reduce cost, management asked for and received financial concessions from many of our largest suppliers and vendors. KVH’s Revenue Cycle team quickly adapted and learned how to code and bill for COVID tests, new medications needed to treat COVID patients, and telemedicine visits that replaced face-to-face office visits. And, during a time when many other hospitals were firing and furloughing staff, a number of KVH employees volunteered to take some time off and reduce pension contributions. Even the CEO took a temporary pay cut.
Many rural, independent hospitals are struggling to survive in this environment. Despite the challenges posed by COVID, KVH has continued to thrive because of the dedication of its many employees: the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, technicians, engineers, dieticians, housekeepers, receptionists, and administrators who do amazing work every day. You can be confident in your community healthcare system because of the people — your friends and neighbors — who sustain it.
Matt Altman is Secretary of the KVH Board of Commissioners and a professor at Central Washington University.