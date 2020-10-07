As the Conservation Director for The Nature Conservancy in Washington, I am responding to Jill Scheffer’s letter (Tuesday, Daily Record) regarding the Checkerboard Partnership effort to explore the potential for a community forest near Cle Elum, Roslyn and Ronald, including some forest lands currently managed by the Conservancy.
The Central Cascade Forest lands formerly owned by Plum Creek are scattered in a checkerboard pattern amidst federal, state, local, and private forests. The Conservancy negotiated their acquisition in 2014 with interim financing provided by private investors. The land is owned by the Central Cascades Forest LLC and managed by the Conservancy for conservation. We are grateful to investors who took on substantial financial risk to give us the time to secure permanent conservation of the land.
From the beginning we have striven to ensure the community’s values are reflected in our permanent conservation strategy. We established an office in Cle Elum and sought out local community members to lead this work and engage local partners in developing a vision for the future of these lands.
The Checkerboard Partnership represents the community’s response to that invitation, along with their desire to lean in and secure permanent public access and the economic benefits of these forests for the community.
When we announced the acquisition in 2014 we made important promises, including land management focused on wildlife habitat, recreational access, wildfire risk reduction, and forest health. We also promised that we would engage with the community as well as local, state and federal agencies and tribes to identify the best future for these lands.
We presented these plans at numerous community meetings as well as with the Kittitas County Public Lands Advisory Committee and the Kittitas County Commissioners. Public ownership has always been part of the discussion.
We have kept these promises.
We’ve managed the forests for forest health and wildlife habitat and achieved Forest Stewardship Council certification for sustainability in 2018. We have thinned more than 975 acres of forests to protect communities, and in the wake of the Jolly Mountain Fire we planted more than 75,000 trees. We’ve helped bring prescribed fire to the region. The collaborative prescribed fire exchange has trained local volunteer and professional firefighters from Roslyn and Cle Elum as well as other agencies and tribes from around the Northwest. Controlled burns have been carried out on both private and public land in true collaboration. This makes forests healthier and the whole community safer.
We have transferred land to the Forest Service where it makes sense, and kept Kittitas County Commissioners and Public Lands Advisory Committee informed at every step. The Forest Service used Land and Water Conservation Funding for those acquisitions, funding derived from fees paid by oil companies.
We’ve worked with the Yakama Nation, the state Department of Natural Resources, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service to bring federal and state funding into Kittitas County for collaborative forest restoration across private, state and federal land, increasing efficiencies and reducing wildfire risk.
We’ve been proud to be part of several cooperative conservation and recreation efforts, including creation of the Towns to Teanaway project (facebook.com/townstoteanaway), the East Cascades Recreation Partnership and the Kittitas County Fire Adapted Communities Coalition. Now the Checkerboard Partnership is building momentum. We are absolutely part of this work, but the partnership is leading the way. We’re grateful for the leadership of Kittitas Conservation Trust, Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, and many community members in this effort. Check out the web site checkerboardpartnership.com, and take a moment to fill out the survey while you are there.
James Schroeder is the Conservation Director for The Nature Conservancy in Washington.