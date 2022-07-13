Most days recently, it’s been a pleasant 80 degrees or so outside my front window, with a nice breeze. I’ve had to remind myself that places around our nation have already experienced heat domes in 2022. Extreme heat is dangerous, even deadly. People have already died from heat this year.
This time last year, the Pacific Northwest experienced a heat dome. A heat dome is when hot temperatures reach high up into the atmosphere, preventing cooler air from reaching land. Here in Ellensburg, it got pretty uncomfortable. I read recently that we hit a record high of 114 degrees. I remember crossing the street and feeling my shoes sticking to the asphalt. I rode my bike and noted my tires sticking — realizing that either they were melting a little, or the road was.
Extreme heatwaves, or heat domes used to be unprecedented, but they are now somewhat expected, and they’re happening earlier in the year. Here’s the kicker: human actions are major contributors. Attribution science allows climate researchers to determine how likely extreme heat waves would be in the absence of climate change — and consistently that likelihood is vanishingly small. According to this science, these events happen in large part because of our use of fossil fuels and their related emissions.
Heat-related deaths are more common in “urban heat islands”: places where lots of dark roofs, pavement and asphalt, and little greenery, combine to trap heat and make temperatures several degrees higher than in surrounding areas. That’s not really us in Ellensburg. We’re a small community, with trees along many sidewalks, even downtown, and not a lot of crowded areas of densely packed buildings. But we still get hot, hotter than we should for our health, hotter than we used to get, hotter than we’re used to getting.
During last summer’s heat dome, Portland reached 116, Seattle 108. Indoor temperatures, especially in apartment homes, became unsafe, and dozens of people died around our region. In Portland, a city where people simply did not used to die from summer heat, 69 did.
As community members, it’s important to learn about extraordinary heat events, about why they happen, about how we can protect ourselves and each other. About how our laws and other societal decisions matter. One way we can consider this issue is as a part of climate justice: not everyone has access to air conditioning, and even those who do have air conditioning are more vulnerable when faced with power outages due to overloaded grids. People who live with a chronic illness become especially vulnerable at such times.
On June 30, a year to the day that reporters in British Columbia described last summer’s number of heat-related deaths as “staggering”, the Supreme Court of the United States handed down a decision that will make it harder for federal agencies to act in the face of major issues such as climate change. The specific ruling limits the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, but it stands to prevent other federal rulemaking and actions unless an agency has specific authority from Congress.
Here in Ellensburg, we’re considering ideas together, necessary ideas, productive and positive ideas. Ideas that other cities and towns are implementing, and that are actually making life better and helping lower emissions. Ideas like changes to utility-related building codes, that would in time lessen our use of gas to power heating and cooling. Ideas like allowing “parklets", that temporarily change a parking space or two into a place for other — people centered — uses, and which can prompt even more new ideas about traffic, vehicles, and public space.
Learning about issues, the science, and options we have as individual people and as communities is a step we can take in helping our city decide to get out in front of future increases in temperature. And we need to do that. Now, more than ever, as we face a likely future of more extreme weather conditions and weakened regulation, it’s time to inform ourselves and decide to act, both individually and together.
Written by Becky Pearson on behalf of Our Environment Steering Committee Pearson teaches public health, with a focus on individual and societal decisions that affect health and possibilities for health. Outside her university life, she serves as a co-coordinator for the steering committee of a local group, Our Environment. OE is “dedicated to building and maintaining a climate-conscious, proactive community and livable world, through education and advocacy for environmentally sustainable policies and actions, in Kittitas County and beyond.”