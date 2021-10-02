Guest column: What, why and how of belief Lee Bates contributed column Oct 2, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2020 estimated population of Kittitas County is 50,000. Ellensburg, with a population of close to 20,000, has about 30 established churches. The denominations of the churches range from Roman Catholic to Lutheran, Methodist, LDS, Baptist, Universalist Unitarian, Episcopal, Orthodox, Foursquare, Christian Missionary Alliance, and other maybe lesser-known congregations.To my knowledge there is no synagogue nor is there a mosque in Ellensburg. I know we have neighbors and friends of the Jewish as well as Muslim faiths in our community. I suspect we also have Buddhists, Hindi and other Eastern religions represented among the thousands of residents.I make it a habit to read the religion section of the Daily Record each weekend. I look forward to reading, contemplating, and digesting the thoughts of pastors and lay people of faith in our community. I got to thinking recently, that regardless of our faith tradition, our lack of faith tradition, or even an absence of faith affiliation, we are all part of God’s wonderful creation and all God’s children. If you are of the Christian faith, you likely remember singing the song; Jesus Loves the little children, all the children of the world. The lyric to the familiar refrain does not address differences, attitudes, political beliefs, sexual orientation, physical or mental handicapping conditions, employment status, social status, or any other human contrived frame of reference for identification in a society. The lyric simply says Jesus loves all the children of the world, God’s children of any age.I’ve often believed that a person with a strong faith should never feel threatened by those with opposing faith practices or beliefs. All of us are on a journey in life to seek truth, purpose, meaning and understanding. Questioning one’s own faith should be no more intimidating than challenging that of another’s. To question, wonder, seek answers, and even feel skepticism about one’s own doctrine should never be viewed as being unfaithful or less obedient to one’s theological conviction. On the contrary, questioning implies a thirst for knowledge and understanding. Questioning can help clarify and bring focus to a principle, doctrine, or practice. Hopeful trust or reliance on something or someone is what faith is. Sometimes it is experiential, other times, merely expectation.When I was a schoolteacher, I would usually break my lessons into three essential components: What do I need to teach?” Why/how will I teach it?” and “How will I know the students learn what I taught?” The “what” part of the formula required me to filter out the unnecessary information, to exclude anything that was not pertinent to the instructional content. The why/how piece required me to analyze the tasks I implemented as an instructor to impart knowledge.The final part of the formula was risky for me as a teacher while also a risk for the students. Did they learn what I taught, and did I teach them adequately? It was one measure for quantifying the success of learning and my job at teaching the content.The three components from a classroom context can be relevant to the practice of one’s faith doctrine: What do I believe? Why do I believe it? And how do I demonstrate I believe it? Regardless of your belief system, give it a try. What do you believe? Why do you believe it? And finally, how do you exemplify what you believe?Lee R. Bates is a life-long church musician. He is the director of the Valley Voices, a community choir. Lee lives in Ellensburg with his wife and two dachshunds. 