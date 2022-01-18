Kittitas County excels when it comes to mass vaccination clinics. The Kittitas County Public Health Department has been practicing mass vaccination clinics since 2008. Kittitas Valley Healthcare has taken the lead with COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics. Our efforts receive compliments and media coverage because they are well run and efficient. But what happens behind the scenes?
Who orders the vaccine? Who administers the vaccine? Where will you have the clinic? How will you tell people about the clinic? Will they make appointments or walk in? What does the patient flow look like? Who inputs the vaccine into the Washington State Immunization registry? These are just some of the questions that guide the planning of large-scale vaccination clinics. It is our goal along with our partners to ensure safe and efficient access throughout these mass vaccination clinics.
If you utilized the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds, you were greeted by volunteers. Those volunteers must register by providing paperwork and submitting a background check. They are also scheduled to work certain shifts. Next, an additional volunteer asked you to complete paperwork to get the vaccine. That paperwork is determined by the agency administering the vaccine and has to be printed out. Don’t forget the clipboards, pens, file folders, and sanitizer, etc. Oh, and someone put chairs out and decided which direction you would potentially walk to fill out paperwork, along with setting up the spot where you sat down for that vaccination. This was all done with efficiency and ease for everyone involved.
In addition to the volunteer paperwork and background check, medical personnel also must register through a Washington state system that verifies they have up to date and valid medical licenses. Vaccine stations also have more paperwork, medication, syringes, band aids, sharps containers, and more. The vaccine also has to be tracked and accounted for and patient information has to be entered.
In response to H1N1 in 2009, vaccine clinics were provided in the field at schools. All of those set up efforts are taken to the school location. I remember helping during H1N1 and kids with permission slips were gathered classroom by classroom and brought to the area where vaccinations were occurring. It is hard to believe that was over 10 years ago.
Like H1N1, individuals receiving the vaccine stay around for a while, which requires some additional planning. Where will those individuals go to wait? KCPHD has been providing some clinics for kids to get their COVID-19 vaccines and there is an area set up where kids can color, watch a movie, and get an award and a goodie bag when they are done.
Most of this seems straightforward, but things come up like incomplete permission forms or running out of band aids. One year during a flu vaccine clinic, we had to call around to medical providers because we started to run low on kids’ flu vaccine. Signage has to be put out for folks and sometimes the wind in Kittitas County doesn’t cooperate, which is why we now have signs that are heavy and massive. Timing can also be an issue since vaccine has to be drawn up from the vile into the syringe. With COVID-19 this process has to be done well before the actual vaccination occurs.
If you want to get really technical, you can call mass vaccination sites points of dispensing (POD). You can get even more technical by talking about how this is part of our medical countermeasures plan. The entire idea of medical countermeasures is the concept that local emergency response and medical personnel can get our folks vaccines, antiviral drugs, antibiotics, antitoxins, and chemical antidotes or whatever medical intervention is needed in an emergency.
Some points of dispensing are open or closed or use a push or pull method, which might all be happening at the same time. Open means that anyone can attend. Closed means it might be just for one site like a jail for example. Push means we go to that location. Pull means we ask people to come to us.
If you want to read more about medical countermeasure readiness, checkout the Public Health Preparedness and Response 2018 National Snapshot via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov.
Kasey Knutson is the Special Programs Coordinator with the Kittitas County Health Department.