Healthy living requires an adequate supply of good quality water for drinking and use in the home. When rain or snow hits the ground, there are many chances for minerals and organics, micro-organisms, and other forms of pollution to come in contact with the water.
When water runs over or through the ground surface, it may pick up small bits of soil with it. This makes the water cloudy or what is called turbid. It also picks up particles of organic matter and bacteria.
As the surface water moves downward into the soil and into the water table, most of the small particles in the water are filtered out. This natural cleaning of the water that takes place in the soil can sometimes remove some of the bacteria and other unwanted materials; but the chemical makeup of the water may change as it comes in contact with the different minerals found in the soil.
In Kittitas County, we often find our ground water is high in hard water minerals like iron and manganese. These minerals may cause the water to look cloudy and have color (sometimes red or brown). These substances are not considered by our state health department to be a primary health concern. Their presence is mostly displeasing i.e., staining of fixtures, the need for more detergents and water that may have a reddish color or be less clear.
Chemical and bacteriological analyses can be done by state certified laboratories. Our department has a list of certified laboratories available if you are concerned about your water and want to test it.
For health reasons, drinking water must be free of (disease causing) bacteria. Even though ground water is naturally cleaned as it moves down through the soil, heavy rains, flooding, irrigation water in the canals and ditches in our area being turned on, or a failing on-site sewage system can all contaminate your drinking water.
A well that has a casing that is cracked or has corroded over time may allow dirty water to seep into the well. Repairs to water lines, pressure tanks, storage tanks or well caps may contaminate well water. Testing for all the different bacteria can be difficult and take a lot of time so water is tested for what is called coliform bacteria.
Coliform bacteria are almost always in water that has the same bacteria that will make us sick. Coliform bacteria live longer and are easier to find in the laboratory, so the laboratory tests for them. If they are found in our water, this means that the bacteria that can make us sick will also likely be in the water too. A negative test result (satisfactory) means there were no coliform bacteria found in the water sample at the time the test was taken. A positive result (unsatisfactory) means that coliform bacteria were found in the water when the sample was taken.
If your test for coliforms is positive, then the water system owner should look for problems in the wellhead, the pitless adapter (this is the point at which the water line connects to the side of the well casing below the frost level) and in the area around the well.
A properly constructed and maintained well should include the following:
The well head should be fitted with a properly installed sanitary seal and a screened “gooseneck” air vent.
• Holes through which wires pass should be sealed.
• The well casing should extend at least 6 inches above the ground.
The area between the well casing and the surrounding soil (the annular space) should be grouted or sealed.
Your well should not have the following within the 100 radius: on-site sewage systems, animal pens, manure piles and gardens or fields where large amounts of pesticides or herbicides are used.
Your well house or building should not be used to store chemicals, paint, pesticides or fertilizers.
If possible, your well house should have a concrete floor with a drain.
After correcting any problems with your well’s construction and checking the area around your well, follow the directions for disinfecting your well which our department has available.
If you are interested in testing your drinking water for coliforms or inorganic chemicals, please call the Kittitas County Public Health office at 962-7515. Test kits for both can be picked up at our office which is located at 507 N. Nanum Street, Suite 102 in Ellensburg.