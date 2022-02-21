February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Children deserve to have a great smile, and the lifelong benefits of having healthy teeth. Seeing a dentist can help!
Through the Access to Baby and Child Dentistry (ABCD) program, the Kittitas County Public Health Department can help get your child to the dentist and answer your questions about their teeth. ABCD connects Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) insured children from birth up to age 6 with specially trained dentists in Kittitas County. There are five dental offices with ABCD certified dentists in Ellensburg, so finding a good dental home for your children is achievable.
Here are some things I recently learned from one of our local offices that participate in the ABCD program:
Parents tell dental staff that their kids don’t like to stay still to brush their teeth. This is not new information for me (or probably anybody else, really), and I expected them to follow that statement with “Yep, just keep trying!”. However, they offered ideas, like changing the brushing routine time or changing the position that the child is in. Switching the time to after their bath could help, or having the child lay down while you brush may offer a different view for the child and parent. I know that my kids lay down in the cool chairs at the dentist, but did I ever think to try that at home? Nope. Simple solutions that we may not even consider trying at home can work.
ABCD dentists are specially trained to work with kids. If it helps your child feel more comfortable, they can stay in your arms during the appointment. Seeing the dentist regularly, will increase tips and tricks to use when you need them. Some of the information you get will be helpful to all situations, but you will also get information that is tailored to your child. For example, did you know that putting toothpaste on dental floss before using it helps get the benefits of the vitamins and fluoride from the toothpaste in between teeth? I’m trying that one myself.
Parents are often unaware of the ability to transmit diseases by sharing drinks, sippy cups, or the same bottles. Cavity-causing bacteria can be passed from parents to children. Cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases of children in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means they can be long-lasting and require ongoing medical attention. Cavities can cause pain which can limit daily activities. Cavities that are not taken care of can cause problems with eating, learning, and speaking.
Mouth breathing (at any age) can indicate there is something that needs to be taken care of. I realized that I don’t pay attention to how my kids breathe. All I could think was “maybe they mouth breathe when they have a cold-does that count?” (No, unless it turns into an ongoing situation). Mouth breathing in young kids is often an indication of a tongue tie. Babies that have a tongue tie often have trouble latching on while breastfeeding. Underlying issues causing mouth breathing can lead to problems as they get older as well. Sleep problems, speech problems and even sleep apnea can develop if the cause is not identified and taken care of. Many of us don’t realize the extent that teeth effect our overall health, which gives more reason to see a dentist!
Going to a dentist and receiving preventive care, such as regular check-ups, gives dentists the chance to screen and evaluate the entire mouth to ensure good oral health. Cavities or other oral health concerns can be prevented, or at the very least, caught earlier and treated by seeing a dentist regularly. Children on Apple Health, and people who have dental health insurance, are able to see the dentist every six months. Dental offices make that an easy process by helping schedule your next visit before you leave the appointment.
ABCD dentists apply fluoride varnish, which can help prevent and heal early tooth decay. I also learned that children do not have to wait 30 minutes to eat after fluoride has been applied. Brush your child’s teeth for two minutes, two times a day and get them in to the dentist when that first tooth appears, or by their first birthday. Having your child visit the dentist while they are young sets them up for a lifetime of good oral health habits. If you have questions on what to expect for your child’s first visit to the dentist, we can help.
If you have any questions or would like to know more about the ABCD program, contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515.
Nea Alfaro is a Health Promotion Specialist with the Kittitas County Health Department.