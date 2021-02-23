They are welcoming, can light up a room, and boost your mood.
I’m talking about smiles and the teeth that help shape them.
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Your child deserves not only to have a great smile, but to have the lifelong benefits of healthy teeth, and seeing a dentist can help! Getting your child in to see a dentist may seem daunting but Kittitas County Public Health can help through the Access to Baby and Child Dentistry (ABCD) program. ABCD connects Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) insured children from birth up to age 6 with specially trained dentists right here in Kittitas County. There are five dental offices with ABCD certified dentists in Ellensburg, so finding a good dental home for your kids is accessible.
Here are some things that you may be thinking:
“I brush my kid’s teeth at home, so I really don’t see the point.”
Kids have tiny mouths and it isn’t easy to see in all of the crevices that those teeth form. Cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases of children in the United States. This means they can be long-lasting and require ongoing medical attention. Cavities can cause pain which can limit daily activities. For children that have untreated cavities, this can mean disruption in playing which is vital for kids development! Cavities that are not taken care of can cause problems with eating, learning and speaking.
“My kid won’t let me brush their teeth. It’s like trying to open a steel trap!”
One of my children used to just bite the toothbrush and suck the toothpaste off while I tried to wiggle it around in their mouth. It wasn’t pretty, but by seeing the dentist regularly, they were able to give me tips, information and encouragement to keep brushing. Magically, the dentist got my child to open their mouth and brush their teeth. ABCD dentists are specially trained to work with kids, and little ones can even stay in their parent’s arms during the appointment to help your child feel comfortable.
“My kid (and I) don’t like going to the dentist so we just go if something is wrong.”
Going to a dentist and receiving preventive care, such as regular check-ups, give dentists the chance to screen and evaluate the entire mouth to ensure good oral health. Cavities or other oral health concerns can be prevented, or at the very least, caught earlier and treated by seeing a dentist regularly. Just like we buckle up every time we get in the car, make it routine for your child to see the dentist every six months.
ABCD dentists also apply fluoride varnish which can help prevent and heal early tooth decay. By having your child visit the dentist while they are young, it sets them up for a lifetime of good oral health habits. Children learn quickly and can pick up on your unease, so make sure that you choose words wisely when you describe going to the dentist! If you don’t know what to expect for your child’s first visit to the dentist, we can help.
If you have any questions or would like to know more about the ABCD program, contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department at 509-962-7515. A final question: “When is your next dental appointment?”