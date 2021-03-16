March and Spring are finally here and with them come #NationalNutritionMonth. We all know that eating a nutritious, balanced diet is important. It’s tricky when you are one of 17% of households in Kittitas County that face food insecurity.
Families and individuals who have limited or uncertain access to adequate food are considered food insecure. These rates of insecurity have gone up in Kittitas County. Thankfully in Kittitas County there are a lot resources to help! Let’s check out some ways to find both delicious and healthy options.
One of those important resources is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The SNAP program is designed to help you get financial support in the form of a debit card. The card helps with covering costs for food based on your household size and income. SNAP is actually the largest federal nutrition assistance program! You can check to see if you qualify on benefits.gov. You can also check through our local FISH Community Food Bank.
Did you know that you can use SNAP benefits at the Ellensburg Farmer’s Market? Visit the Farmer’s Market in Ellensburg between May and October and spend $10 on some fresh tomatoes for salsa later that day and you get up to $10 in Market Match tokens to buy some delicious, local apples, as an example. In addition, the Market Match program allows you to buy fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs, and plant starts. Plant starts and some herbs from the Farmer’s Market is a great at home project. SNAP benefits at the market can help us get more great produce and support our local farmers!
SNAP is great but sometimes we have a unique situation that does not allow us to use it. Since you need to qualify for SNAP benefits, not everyone in our county is eligible. The good news is that Kittitas County can help you find food even if you don’t qualify. Local food pantries throughout the county are here to help! The food pantries include FISH Community Food Bank, APOYO Food Bank, CWU PUSH Pantries for students, Upper County Food Bank, Kittitas Neighborhood Pantry, and the Easton food pantry. For open days and hours and many other local resources, you can call 2-1-1 for free and get connected.
Sometimes people don’t want to use these programs. Keep in mind though that they were designed to help. It’s exactly why they are here! Challenging your view on these resources can be tough. Changing your fruit and vegetable habits is equally challenging. The National Institute of Health just put out a study that said eating an average of five servings per day of fruits and vegetables can lower your risk of early death.
Five servings seem like a bit. Let’s try to see how we can get those. Start by mixing some bananas, mangos, and spinach together for a breakfast smoothie and you are off to a great start! If that doesn’t sound good, ask at one of the food resource locations mentioned above for recipes or strike up a conversation with the produce employee where you buy food. Soon five servings won’t feel so difficult. Try adding one fresh fruit or vegetable to your diet every week.
Everyone should have access to healthy and delicious food, and our community is working hard to make that happen!
Joe Rainwater-Cummings, M.S. is a health promotion specialist with the Kittitas County Health Department.