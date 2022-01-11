Health watch: Quality of light critical in schools, homes, workplaces Melissa Schumaier contributing columnist Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Growing up we have all heard our parents or guardians exclaim to us that we need to turn on a light, or you are going to hurt your eyes! Truth be told there may be some validity behind those remarks.We measure light in terms of foot candles. Foot candles are a unit of measurement that is used to calculate brightness levels. This term originated from when we used candles for light because there was no electricity. We measure foot-candles by how bright a light is from one square foot away. The brighter it is the larger number of foot candles are measured. Requirements for lighting in professional environments are very different from that in a classroom for children. Older eyes may need more lights to see but it is those young eyes that are still growing that we need to protect from eye strain.So how much light is needed in an adult work space? This can be a huge range of requirements from 5-foot candles needed in a general construction area, (as required by Occupational Safety and Health Admin) to upwards of 10,000-foot candles for an operating room. In our everyday life at home, we usually have between 20-to-100 foot candles or higher in our kitchens and bathrooms, and a bit lower in living room areas that more commonly use televisions in place of lamps. Add in any natural light from outside and the foot candles measured will certainly go up dramatically. In a child’s classrooms, the state code requires when screens are not being used, they need 30-foot candles to be able to work or read efficiently at their desks. When they are working on chrome books or other tablets, they can work with less light in the classrooms. In secondary schools, lighting should be around 50-foot candles for all vocational shops, sewing, laboratories or art drafting rooms. Foot candles do get measured with natural lighting as well. This means if there is a wall of windows in a classroom, the natural light and overhead lighting is measured together.For many the question will be is low light going to damage my eyes? Most likely no. Low light makes our eyes work harder and may cause strain. Eye strain is a huge contributor to headaches, watery or dry eyes, double vision, and even can cause sore neck and shoulders. For kids, eye strain may also make it harder for them to concentrate or their eyes may feel tired making it hard for them to stay awake. When a child cannot concentrate effectively, they cannot learn. That is why when there are health and safety inspections done biannually in the schools by Kittitas County Public Health, light levels are checked in the areas where children are learning and reading.For many adults and children, the brighter the fluorescent, the more issues they have physically from the intense bright lights. Fluorescents have been the culprits for migraine triggers and headaches from too much of this light. Seems silly someone has to keep the lights bright enough to see yet not too bright to trigger a negative physical response. The only recommendation for these two opposites is to do what works for yourself at home or work. Natural lighting is the easiest fix if you have an office or home with natural light from a window.Use incandescent or other gentler brand bulbs designed to have a glow rather than a sharp brightness. Some shades are designed to soften the fluorescent ceiling lighting. Covering the lights too much in a learning environment will help the negative response from the fluorescent lighting but can cause children eye strain. Although each one is important, each one must be addressed to prevent any eye strain in kids during school. Eye strain can happen to children and adults alike when staring at a screen for too long. For this fix, it is simply time away from technology.How do you check light levels in your own home? Long gone are the days of a fancy light meter when you can now download an app to your own smartphone. Many of these apps use the same technology as light meters enabling the ability for anyone to be able to check the light intensity in their homes or office. Sometimes fixing low light issues is as easy as moving a reading corner, or adjusting the amount of lamps inside a house or classroom. Relaxed eyes make you see everything easier, and in our busy times we all need a little more of this. Melissa Schumaier is an Environmental Health Specialist II with the Kittitas County Public Health Department. 