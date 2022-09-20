Lauren Wickerath

Substance use disorder can devastate individuals and their families. It is a high financial cost to society through strains on the medical, legal, welfare, and jail systems. As a community we are all impacted by this disorder.

Substance use disorder is a complex condition where there is uncontrolled use of a substance despite harmful consequences. A person with a substance use disorder has an extreme focus on using a substance such as alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs to the extent where the person’s ability to perform day to day life activities becomes difficult. People with substance use disorder may have distorted thoughts, behaviors and changes in the brain that cause extreme cravings, changes in personality, and even unnatural body movements.

