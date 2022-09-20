Substance use disorder can devastate individuals and their families. It is a high financial cost to society through strains on the medical, legal, welfare, and jail systems. As a community we are all impacted by this disorder.
Substance use disorder is a complex condition where there is uncontrolled use of a substance despite harmful consequences. A person with a substance use disorder has an extreme focus on using a substance such as alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs to the extent where the person’s ability to perform day to day life activities becomes difficult. People with substance use disorder may have distorted thoughts, behaviors and changes in the brain that cause extreme cravings, changes in personality, and even unnatural body movements.
Substance use disorder does not only affect the person using the drug or drugs, but will also cause stress to relationships with friends and family. It can negatively impact performance in school and at work. A pregnant woman using an opioid drug can give birth to a baby with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) which is caused when a baby withdraws from a drug they were exposed to in the womb.
How did we get here? In the late 1990s increased prescribing of opioid medications led to widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription (illegal) opioids before it was clear that these substances could be highly addictive. Opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, made from morphine, a natural substance from the opium poppy. Fentanyl is a synthetic or man-made opioid, and pain relievers available legally such as OxyContin and Vicodin, are also opioids.
In addition to making people feel very relaxed and “high”, opioids act on the part of the brain that controls breathing. When people take large doses of opioids it can lead to an overdose, with the slowing and stopping of breathing which can lead to death. Fentanyl has an important role in hospitals and in clinical settings. Thus, with professional supervision, it is a useful drug. Fentanyl is much stronger than most other opioids. It is 50–100 times stronger than morphine. It is very dangerous if misused and even a small amount can cause overdose and death.
Illegally manufactured fentanyl is inexpensive and used as a filler substance in other street and illicit online drugs. Methamphetamines, antianxiety drugs such as diazepam, and even marijuana, that are purchased outside of a licensed setting, have been found to have fentanyl added to them as well. Any illegally purchased drug should be considered a risk for overdose as it is likely to include fentanyl, which, when added as a cheap filler, can cause respiratory suppression and lead to overdose and potential death.
Death from overdose is preventable. The opioid reversal medication, naloxone, also sold as Narcan, is an opioid antagonist and can be given to reverse an overdose. It attaches to opioid receptors in the brain knocking off the opioid and immediately reversing its sedating effects. A person who has stopped breathing due to an opioid overdose will begin breathing again. A “kit” of naloxone contains 2 doses. Multiple doses, given one at a time every 3 minutes, may be needed to revive a person in an overdose situation. 911 should be called to the scene immediately upon discovering an overdose victim.
However, if naloxone is present, it should be given immediately and repeated, if necessary, until the person wakes up or emergency personnel arrive to the scene. While naloxone can save lives, it is short acting. It will wear off faster than the opioid in the person’s system, allowing the opioid to reattach to their receptors, and return them to an overdose state. Emergency medical services should always be called in the event of a suspected overdose and the person should never be left alone, even after they have been roused from their overdose state.
Naloxone can be purchased from any pharmacy, and the cost is covered by Medicaid/Apple Health coverage. Naloxone may be covered fully or partially by other insurance plans. Naloxone can be ordered free online, and it will be mailed to the address you provide by visiting https://phra.org/mail-order-naloxone. Persons who use drugs should never use drugs alone, as there will be no one to administer lifesaving Narcan, or to call 911 in the event of an overdose. If a person is going to use an opioid or any illicit drug alone, they should call a friend or family member to stay on the phone with them or call “Never Use Alone”, a free 24-Hour Hotline: 1-800-484-3731. Spanish: 1-800-928-5330.
Substance use disorder is a treatable disease. The stigma and shame associated with it are a significant barrier to seeking help.
Lauren Wickerath, BSN, is a harm reduction specialist with the Kittitas County Health Department.