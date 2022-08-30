...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
What are the steps for installing and permitting a septic system? The first question is what is a septic system and why is it important?
A septic system is a way to safely filter and dispose of the wastewater generated by a household. The average household typically produces about 120 gallons of wastewater a day per bedroom. Imagine dumping 480 gallons of water out into your lawn over the course of a day. The lawn would be flooded for the rest of the day.
Septic systems are designed to spread the wastewater that is produced by your household evenly to prevent flooding. When a septic system floods this will cause wastewater to come to the surface or pollute water sources that could make people sick. That is why getting a well-designed and approved septic system is so important.
The first step to permitting and installing a septic system is to schedule a site evaluation. A site evaluation, sometimes referred to as a “Perc Test” is a way to look at the soil and determine the type of soil and the different layers. Soil type gives you an application rate which lets you know the rate at which wastewater travels through the soil. If the soil is tight for example has a high clay content, then the wastewater will travel very slowly, and you would have a very low application rate.
If you have very weak structured soil with a high sand and gravel content, you will have a much higher application rate. The application rate will factor into the size of your drainfield, if you have a low application rate your drainfield will typically be smaller than if you had a higher application rate. The next step would be to have a septic system designed by a state licensed on-site septic designer.
You may choose to get bids from any company or person who is licensed, or we have a list of designers on the KCPHD website that work primarily in the county. Following the design phase, the homeowner or designer would then submit the design to the health department for review. This process is to ensure that the system follows all state and county code requirements to protect public health.
After your design has been approved through the county health department you are ready to install your system.
As a homeowner you can install a system once a year for your parcel or you may choose to have a professional take care of it for you. We have many septic installers who work in the county and all of them have taken a test through the county health department to show they have knowledge of county and state regulations. The health department has a list of licensed septic installers on our website as well.
The final step in septic installation is the final inspection. The final inspection is completed by an environmental health specialist who work for the county health department. The environmental health specialist will inspect the septic system and all the parts of the system to be sure the system meets all state, county, and manufacturers requirements for installation. The environmental health specialist will also take photos and notes that will be kept on file at the county to provide information and approval of your septic system. This may seem like a difficult process, but it is essential for the health and safety of the community and your family.
Without the right regulation and record keeping of septic systems we would not have safe and clean drinking water. Our rivers and streams would be polluted with toxic chemicals that harm both humans and our ecosystems.
Dan Suggs is an Environmental Health Specialist II with the Kittitas County Health Department.