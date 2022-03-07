There is something amazing about looking into the fire and feeling the warmth. At home, you may have looked at your fireplace, good ol’ “Tinder McSmokey”, and been in awe. Maybe you have even told stories by the fire. Have you ever wondered how much heat and air is being sucked up through your house to fuel the fire, and then ultimately flowing up the chimney?
If you could see heat you would see it spilling out and warming everything in the room, but how much heat would you see escaping out the chimney? Let’s chop into that and see if we can figure it out.
A lot of fireplaces or wood burning stoves have Heat Efficiency Ratings, a ratio of how long it takes to burn your fuel, how much heat it produces,and for how long. Something you may not know about older fireplaces and wood stoves is their heat efficiency could be as low as 20%, a lot of older wood fire or pellet-based heaters have terrible heat efficiency ratios. Meaning, you could be losing 80% of your fuel to the exterior of your home.
According to Reuters, the average 2019 household paid $600-$1,500 toward keeping themselves warm over the cold season which means you could be losing 80% of that firewood value. If you need to burn more wood because of loss of heat, you have a bigger impact on the Air Quality Index for the county and spend more money to heat your home.
Luckily, there are some ways to help save money, save back pain by hauling less wood in the winter,and even mitigate the air quality impact.
First, there are high efficiency wood stoves that come with tax credits through your utility provider. According to the IRS Energy Incentives for Individuals, you could qualify for a $300 tax credit for a high efficiency “biomass stove”. For help finding a high efficiency stove, the EPA has a Certified Wood Heater Databasehttps://www.epa.gov/compliance/epa-certified-wood-heater-databasewith plenty of choices and designsfor upgrading.
A $300 tax credit on a stove is nice, but what if the issue isn’t the appliance, but the house? Well,you are in luck! There are rebates for improving the heat efficiency throughout your house!
Does your home have icicles as long as you? Is the floor so cold that you were forced to buy slippers? No matter how many logs you use does the heat just go away? The home rebates offer relief and support for insulating your attic, wall and floor.
As well as duct sealing, LED upgrades, heat pumps and even floor and attic insulation! The rebates are tied to weatherization programs that can help you save while upgrading. For more information search on the City of Ellensburg website for Conservation Rebates. This could really keep you warm without as much wood and a solid pat on the back for helping your local air quality.
So,when bringing in wood from the pile consider this: how much wood have you used,and how much more will you need? Would you be better off with a new heater? Would you be better off with new attic insulation? What about duct sealing? How amazing would your back feel not hauling wood in the cold right now? “Our future is up in the air”
Joe Rainwater is the Environmental Health Specialist with the Kittitas County Health Department.