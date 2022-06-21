Heart disease and diabetes are top causes of death in the United States. Most of us have learned that individual choices are the way to prevent chronic diseases. For example, choosing to eat fruits and vegetables instead of fatty, sugary foods. Research has shown that diet and activity choices are not the only cause, or answer to preventing diseases.
Poor health outcomes, such as heart disease and diabetes, are linked to trauma and community conditions. Trauma and community conditions may also lead to unhealthy relationships with food. Trauma can be experienced either physically or emotionally.
One category of trauma is Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). Experiences may include neglect, abuse, and/or a dysfunctional environment. Another category of trauma is historical trauma. Think about harmful experiences that impact multiple generations and specific groups of people. Another category is systemic trauma, from the environment we live in.
Community conditions are the places where people live, work, and play. A community with systemic trauma may have unsafe neighborhoods and a lack of access to fresh food. These conditions can contribute to health outcomes and the food choices people are able to make.
Take a moment to think about where you live. How easy is it to get to a grocery store without a car? Is the closest food source a gas station or fast-food restaurant? Is there a park or sidewalks nearby for physical activity? What if the closest grocery store was five miles away, but there was a fast-food restaurant around the corner?
Communities with low household incomes often have easier access to processed food. Higher income households often have more access to fresh food. Food retailers are more likely to build in higher income areas. When people lack access to healthy foods, they are unlikely to eat those foods.
Though many of us may experience some form of trauma in our lives, some populations are more likely to experience trauma. Women, people with low household incomes, and several racial/ethnic minority groups are at greater risk for experiencing trauma. These groups are more likely to have experienced four or more adverse childhood experiences. Examples may include:
• emotional abuse
• divorce
• poverty
• discrimination
Families living in poverty are more likely to experience other forms of trauma, such as food insecurity. Not knowing where or when you will get your next meal is stressful. One impact of trauma and/or community conditions can be an unhealthy relationship with food. This can lead to poor nutritional health. Adverse food-related experiences include:
• food insecurity
• food restriction
• food control
• body shaming
• loss of food traditions
• manipulation, punishment, or reward with food
• shame, bias, or stigma with food assistance
• scarce nutritional supports
Think about people you know. Has someone had an adverse food-related experience?
Relationships with food are important, and disruption caused by adverse food-related experiences may result in certain dietary behaviors. These behaviors could include:
• hoarding food, binge eating or overeating
• high fat, sugar, and/or salt diets
• reliance on processed foods
• eating disorders or food addiction
• meeting short-term needs
• not meeting long-term needs
• lack of a plan or budget
Once again, think about the people close to you. Do any of them have these dietary behaviors? These could be the result of a trauma experience. Not a personal choice.
Trauma can influence health outcomes regardless of individual diet or activity. Although diet and physical activity is an important part of a healthy life, a lifestyle change is not a one size fits all answer. What can help? First, learn about trauma and its impacts. Second, be safe and trustworthy. A safe space is helpful in providing support. To learn more, visit Building-Trauma Informed Communities on the CDC website. Lastly, talk with your family, coworkers, and others about being trauma informed.
Many of us have or will experience trauma in our lifetimes. The ways in which we all experience trauma and its impacts can vary.
Trauma-informed nutrition recognizes that ACEs, historical, and systemic trauma all impact health outcomes. This includes diet and activity related chronic diseases, like heart disease and diabetes. When looking through a trauma-informed lens, you can begin to understand that health outcomes are more than individual choices. And this can start to remove shame, stigma, and blame to help improve the resiliency of all community members.
Cambron Walker is a health promotion specialist with the Kittitas County Public Health Department.