Children do well in places where people help them learn and grow. Children are especially open to the effects of the outside world from birth to age 17. When they don’t get the care and help needed, they can have health and social problems for the rest of their lives.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are situations or events in which a child faces neglect, abuse, or lives in a dysfunctional environment. Abuse can be mental, physical, or sexual, and neglect can be either mental or physical. In a dysfunctional home, a parent might have a problem with drugs or alcohol, a mental illness, or be divorced from the other parent. A functional environment includes a consistent place to live, enough food, and access to good health care.
ACEs were first looked at by two doctors in the early 1990s. They saw that adults who experience trauma as kids are more likely to have health problems. A short quiz can test for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and scores from 0 to 10 count the number of ACEs. Most ACEs happen in groups, so where one happens, there are usually more.
People with adverse childhood experiences are more likely to deal with health and social problems later in life such as addiction, intimate partner violence, obesity, smoking, heart disease, and depression. The more ACEs a person has, the more likely it is that they will be homeless, unemployed, disabled, have trouble learning, or go to jail as an adult. ACEs connect to shorter lives because of these things. At least five of the top ten leading causes of death in the U.S. correlate with ACEs, according to the CDC.
The good news is that having ACEs doesn’t guarantee you’ll have health or social problems. There are ways to avoid having ACEs and the problems that might come from them.
First, we need to make sure that people who work with children and teens know the signs of ACEs. Everyone shows this in different ways, such as bad relationships with peers, restlessness and hyperactivity, eating disorders, drug use, anxiety, and depression. When you know what to look for, it’s easier to spot and help people who have been hurt.
Next, know how to help kids who have had ACEs. Children can be protected from both short-term and long-term harm by having a network of people who care about them, like parents, teachers, coaches, and community leaders. Eating well, getting a good education, access to health care, and living in a safe, connected community also protect children.
Last is the idea of resilience and teaching all children, even those who haven’t faced adverse experiences, how to cope with them. Some ACEs, such as the death of a loved one, can’t be prevented. So, it’s important to teach kids how to deal with trauma in a healthy way, to teach them social and emotional skills, and to give them the tools they need to deal with their feelings.
“I want to help, but what can I do?” you might be thinking. You can be a helpful adult in the life of a child whether related to them, their friend, or work with them. You can also keep an eye on their emotional and mental health on a regular basis. Supervisors of caregivers can help by giving their workers family-friendly benefits, like money for childcare or the chance to work from home.
If you think or know you’ve had an ACE, you might be wondering what you can do to help yourself. Talking to a health care provider or another trusted person in your life to locate resources is a good place to start.
The most important thing we can do to help children and adults who have been through ACEs is to show empathy. We can show that we are safe and helpful by being kind and understanding in our everyday interactions. This is easier to say than to do, but it can truly help people in our community who are going through or recovering from ACEs.
MacKenzie Carter is a health promotion specialist with the Kittitas County Health Department.