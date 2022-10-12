Medicare’s annual open enrollment period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. according to a news release from the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisers (SHIBA) program.
This period is a chance to review your current Medicare coverage and decide if there are better coverage options for you based on changes to current plans, your budget and your health needs. During this time, people enrolled in Medicare can:
• Switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan and vice versa.
• Join, drop or switch a Part D prescription drug plan, if you’re on original Medicare.
• Switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan.
The SHIBA) program (www.insurance.wa.gov/statewide-health-insurance-benefits-advisors-shiba) — part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner — offers help with all of these decisions. SHIBA Kittitas County advisers provide one-on-one counseling appointments over the phone or through online video, and some locations are offering face-to-face counseling.
SHIBA provides free, unbiased and confidential help with Medicare and other health care options to people of all ages and backgrounds across our state.
Medicare is not a one-size fits all program. Each person’s needs, situation and benefits are different — and that includes spouses who may have their own unique Medicare plan. So before you make a final decision, consider these tips:
• Plan costs and coverage can change every year, so review and keep all letters and notices your current plan sends you. List all of the current prescription drugs you take, the doses and how often. Then, use the Plan Finder at www.medicare.gov to compare Part D plans.
• Review the 2023 Medicare & You handbook. You should receive it in the mail by mid-October.
• If you have questions, call SHIBA at 1-800-562-6900 before you sign up.