A local nonprofit has been working to help people with disabilities during the pandemic, and on April 1, it set up a clinic to help get those people register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) has aided people with disabilities past any hurdles that arise as a result of their condition.
“It’s not just registering, sometimes it’s understanding what’s online. Is it accessible to someone who is visually impared?” Joshua Hackney, Assistant Director of CWDR said. “When we talk about the COVID vaccine sites themselves we ask, can an individual get to their appointments if they don’t have support?”
Disabled people may have barriers in the way that others do not. The CWDR has been working with health departments across five counties to ensure the vaccine is accessible. CWDR works in Kittitas, Yakima, Grant, Chelan and Douglas counties.
“Our organization has been able to work with both the public health department as well as other vaccine sites across the five counties our agency covers,” Hackney said. “So we have been able to tour the sites, we’ve been able to sit on meetings to discuss accessibility.”
CWDR has been able to fund the help for disabled peoples with money received from the CARES act. Hackney said this money has allowed them to provide everything from interpreters to transportation methods to people who need it. The funds will last until September 2021.
SPREADING THE WORD
On April 1, the organization set up a small tent outside its office on 301 E. 2nd Avenue in Ellensburg to inform the community of its services, and register those who are disabled for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This was our first event, we are planning to have a couple more next week based on the need,” said Executive Director Mayra Colazo. “This is to spread the word that we are here, we are available. You can either come to our tents while we are out there or you can set up an appointment and we can help you in person or over the phone.”
Hackney said the organization wants to set up somewhere more public early next week. While in front of their office was an obvious and easy location, they were only able to register four people. Next week CWDR hopes to be able to set up in grocery stores, where they will be able to speak with many more people, they are simply waiting for permission from the stores at this point.
“The pandemic is here, it’s been here, it’s been such an eyesore for so long and people want to get back to their routines, get back to their lives,” Hackney said. “But people with disabilities have been impacted significantly by not having that equal access in their communities.”
This is not to say Hackney believes the community is at fault, but disabled people still have barriers other people don’t.
The goal of the CWDR is to help them past those barriers, whatever they may be.
The CWDR is run by disabled people, for disabled people. Their staff has to be at least 51% disabled in some way, which makes them understanding of the struggles other people may face.
The organization doesn’t just help people get vaccinated, but also survive during the pandemic. Many people have faced the struggles of losing their jobs or being unable to pay their rent since the start, and people with disabilities are no different, except they may have even more hurdles to jump before they can get back on track. The CWDR can and will help disabled people with any struggles they may be facing.
“We have this funding and we want to be able to assist our peers,” Colazo said. “We can help with rental assistance, we can utilities, we can help with paying your phone. If someone doesn’t have a phone, obviously because of COVID a lot of medical meetings are virtual so we can help them get a new phone. If they need a laptop we can loan one out. If they need groceries … we can come in. We can assist with transportation. If there is no way to get from their home to the vaccine site, or if they need to go get a COVID test, we can provide transportation. So there’s a lot of things we can do with this funding.”