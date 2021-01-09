The Central Washington University Sarah Spurgeon Gallery will host a solo exhibition by Cuban-born artist Tatiana Garmendia from Jan. 19 through Feb. 12, according to a news release from CWU.
Using the image of the bride as a surrogate for exceptional women who have been forgotten or obscured by history, Garmendia paints women who transformed themselves into exemplars despite cultural obstacles. All of the women, like the voice of Anne Sexton’s lonely outsider in the poem Her Kind for which the exhibit is titled, defy the restrictions of their times and cultures.
From queens and Nobel prize winners, to soldiers and legendary doctors, Garmendia reimagines the female form as a site of distortion and transformation in a variety of media. The portraits are created in oils, acrylics, watercolors, and mixed media drawings, both large and small.
Also on view will be some of Garmendia’s experimental films, including hand-drawn animations.
Garmendia has taught painting at Seattle Central College for over twenty years. She received her M.F.A. from the Pratt Institute of Art in Brooklyn, New York. Garmendia was a 2019 Neddy at Cornish award finalist for painting, and has received the Cintas International Fellowship, Artist Trust Fellowship, and Pollock Krasner Fellowship. Her works are in public collections in Seattle, New York, Washington D.C., Miami, Illinois, California, Ohio, and the Dominican Republic.
A webinar artist talk is scheduled to accompany the exhibition. The webinar will take place from 4 to 5 p.m., Jan. 19.
To register in advance for the Zoom webinar go to: https://cwu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P018ccyVRgG89TwCVgYGjA
Sarah Spurgeon Gallery is located in Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The website is: www.cwu.edu/art