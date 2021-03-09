Secrets will be revealed at this month’s Kittitas County Audubon presentation via Zoom at 7 p.m., March 18.
Many of us may think we are familiar with the Central Washington University campus, the ducks in the creek ditch, the doves and starlings on the roofs, but there is a small pond near the parking lot of the Physical Plant teeming with birds and other life that is hardly visited, and a secret to many.
It is called Engelhorn Pond, and was acquired by Central Washington University in 1976. This 1.97-acre preserve contains important habitats for many organisms, particularly migratory birds, and is a valuable resource for students. However, little information has historically been available about the wildlife inhabiting the pond.
For her senior CWU Honors College Thesis project, this month’s speaker Kiana Rose, recorded the bird species present at the pond using point counts and observational sessions from April 2019 to March 2020.
She found that 67 bird species were present at Engelhorn Pond, an impressive number for such a small habitat. During her surveys, she took photographs and created sketches, which she used to compile a field guide for the public to use.
Rose will discuss her research, the observations she made at Engelhorn Pond, and the creation of the Field Guide to the Birds of Engelhorn Pond. She will be sharing many photographs and sketches of the plentiful wildlife at this preserve that is right in our back door.
Rose graduated from CWU in June 2020 with a bachelor of science in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and a bachelor of science in Primate Behavior and Ecology. She was a recipient of the 2019-2020 Kittitas Audubon Research & Tuition Scholarship, which she used for work on this thesis.
She published the Field Guide to the Birds of Engelhorn Pond in 2020. Rose has been an avid birder since the age of 8 and a serious nature photographer since the age of 9.
As a child, she fell in love with the amazing variety of birds that lived in her Pacific Northwest neighborhood and began to feed, sketch, and photograph them. Today, Rose lives in rural Yacolt, Washington, where she continues to observe many bird species. She currently works as a freelance tutor for local students.
This August, Rose plans to enter the convent and eventually teach biology, ornithology and photography.
For the Zoom link, visit kittitasaudubon.org and click on “current newsletter”. All are welcome.