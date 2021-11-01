Holiday attire: Ellensburg streets filled with costumed characters for Halloween Photos by Jack Belcher / Daily Record Nov 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Unlikely duo? Samantha Dannar (Hermonie Granger) and Kaylee Aukland (Stay Puff). Jack Belcher / Daily Record Ellensburg businesses participated in doentown trick or treating on Friday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Josiah (Dad), Josiah (Optimus Prime), Victoria (Bumblebee) and Judith (Beekeeper/mom) Jack Belcher / Daily Record When unicorns and dinosaurs walk the streets of Ellensburg you know its Halloween. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Thomas Secondi (Master Chief), Lincoln Secondi (Captain America) and Carys Reeves ("Wizard Girl") Jack Belcher / Daily Record Some Blue Bear Puppet Lab creations made an appearance Friday at the Ellensburg downtown trick or treating. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Audrey Richmond (Sad Clown) and her friend Ember McBroome (I think the costume from an anime?) Jack Belcher / Daily Record Some people have two suckers and some people have none — it doesn't seem fair. Kylie Meads in pink and Karlie Kenison in grey were "Old granny best buds" Jack Belcher / Daily Record Dressing up for Halloween is not restricted to humans. Typically the appearance of characters such as this on the streets of Ellensburg would generate a blotter entry, but in this case it was just downtown Ellensburg trick or treating on Friday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Charlie Rackley as Woody, Finn the dog as Buzz, Sean Blake the mom as the bunny from toy story 4, and Lauren Serl as Jesse. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this year Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter