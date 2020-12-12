A local photographer is giving people a chance to capture the holiday spirit and advocate for abused and neglected children in Kittitas County.
On Dec. 18 and 19, Kelsey Joy Majors Photography will be offering holiday photos for $20 in the Mercer Creek Church parking lot, according to a news release from event organizers.
The proceeds earned from this event will by donated by Kelsey Joy Majors photography to Court Advocates for Children. Majors has been a volunteer court appointed special advocate (CASA) for six years and understands the tremendous need the Court Advocates for Children program faces every year as they fiercely advocate for the abused and neglected children in Kittitas County.
Majors, a professional local photographer and CASA volunteer wanted to offer the community an opportunity to get holiday photos since Santa photos are not easily available this year due COVID-19 while at the same time supporting Court Advocates for Children.
This is how it works:
• Show up during the hours offered
• Stay in your car until it’s your turn
• Get your photo taken ($20)
• Five days later you will receive a link with your photo.
Majors will have set up an old truck decorated with holiday décor making a great photo for you, your family, and/or your pet. Also, $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch will be offered.
“I am excited to share my gift of photography with a community that I am so proud to be part of all while supporting a program that makes a lifetime difference in the lives of children” Majors said.
Court Advocates for Children is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.
Since 1985, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers have advocated on behalf of thousands of children who have experienced abuse or neglect in Kittitas County. Court Advocate for Children’s mission is to provide trained independent volunteers to promote and advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the justice system of Kittitas County. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for children’s best interests. They stay with each case until it is closed, and the child is in a safe, permanent home. Court Advocates for Children serves children from birth through 18 years of age.