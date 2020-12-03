The Ellensburg Downtown Association heads into the holiday season with a full head of steam, coming off a great turnout for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
There might be some changes from what the community has seen over the years, but Holiday Spirit Week is expected to be a go, giving the community a chance to support its retail merchants and show a little holiday spirit in the meantime.
“We’ve had to change some things around with the cancellation of the Tree Lighting and Cookie Decoration. But we have events planned for Holiday Spirit Week and we expect a good turnout,” said Ellensburg Downtown Association interim director Tripp Muldrow. “Each day is themed with merchants participating in a different way.
“Girls Night Out has been transformed into Girls Day to extend the event all day long.”
Each day has a different theme, giving business owners, staff, and shoppers a chance to have a different experience.
Monday, Dec. 7
Santa Hay Day: Wear your favorite Santa Hat while shopping around downtown and enjoy different sales, discounts, and giveaways hosted by participating businesses.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Ugly Christmas Sweater Day: Dust off your ugliest Christmas Sweater and head downtown to enjoy different sales, discounts, and giveaways hosted by participating businesses.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Pajama Day: Stay cozy all-day and wear your holiday pajama set downtown to enjoy different sales, discounts, and giveaways hosted by participating businesses.
Thursday, Dec.10
Girls Day Downtown: Holiday Girls Night Out, but with a 2020 twist. Enjoy different HGNO activities all day long. A map of participating businesses will be available soon. For every $10 spent you get a raffle ticket entry in to win one of two Girls Day Downtown gift baskets.
Friday, Dec. 11
Holiday Staycation: Do you like to book your vacations during the cold winter season? Stay in Ellensburg this year and head downtown for a staycation experience! Wear your best vacation clothes like Hawaiian shirts, leis, sunglasses, etc. and enjoy different sales, discounts, and giveaways hosted by participating businesses.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Holiday Spirit Day: Go all out for the holiday that you celebrate! There are many holidays to celebrate in the month of December such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, and even Winter Solstice, whatever you choose to celebrate, show your Holiday Spirit.
There will also be a Holiday Spirit Driving Tour Dec. 7-25. The EDA is encouraging the community to drive around the Ellensburg area to see the light displays by locals and downtown business owners to start a new tradition in the midst of it all.
“We had a great Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday. The downtown merchants seemed to be all smiles,” Muldrow said. “We hope to keep it going with Holiday Spirit Week.”