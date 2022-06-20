Easton Kids Fishing Derby

Some of the winners at the annual Easton Kids Fishing Derby at Lavender Lake pose for a photo after the event on June 11.

 Contributed

As usual, the fishing was good at the annual Kids Fishing Derby held June 11 at Lavender Lake in Easton. The event is organized by the Cascade Field and Stream Club.

The list of this years winners included:

Age 5 and under

Dawson Sly, Hannah, Jessie, Halle and Carter

Age 6 to 10

Brooks Sly, Caley Sly, Pasely Sly, Austin Longanecker, Dominic, Chase Carollo, Lily Robets, Calvin, Mathew, Stran and Lincoln

Age 11 to 14

Tanner Roberts, Quinn Watterson, Westly Bukovnik and Anna Bukovnik

