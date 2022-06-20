Some of the winners at the annual Easton Kids Fishing Derby at Lavender Lake pose for a photo after the event on June 11.
Subscribe
As usual, the fishing was good at the annual Kids Fishing Derby held June 11 at Lavender Lake in Easton. The event is organized by the Cascade Field and Stream Club.
The list of this years winners included:
Age 5 and under
Dawson Sly, Hannah, Jessie, Halle and Carter
Age 6 to 10
Brooks Sly, Caley Sly, Pasely Sly, Austin Longanecker, Dominic, Chase Carollo, Lily Robets, Calvin, Mathew, Stran and Lincoln
Age 11 to 14
Tanner Roberts, Quinn Watterson, Westly Bukovnik and Anna Bukovnik
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.