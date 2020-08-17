The COVID-19 pandemic is creating turbulent times and many families and individuals are struggling to pay rent.
The expectation is that the number of Ellensburg households requiring rent assistance will increase dramatically when the eviction moratorium is lifted. According to city statistics, 30 families and 61 family members have received 43 separate services totaling $35,056.
An Eviction Rent Assistance program is available now to Kittitas County residents. Renters who qualify can receive funds to help them remain in their current home. The program is funded by the federal CARES Act through the Washington State Department of Commerce.
“People most impacted by disruptions in employment and other crises are low income, seniors, disabled, homeless veterans and homeless youth,” HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said. “They have fewer resources to fall back on and fewer support systems to help them through hard times. When any segment of our community suffers, the whole community suffers.”
Keeping people safely housed and preventing homelessness is a core mission of HopeSource, said.
More than $550,000 will be available for rental assistance. To qualify, renters must have income that is at or below 50 percent of Area Medium Income. For example, a household of two earning $2,500 or less a month could potentially qualify for assistance.
The applicants must meet other criteria as well, such as having unpaid rent since March 1.
“It’s a good program and we’re grateful for HopeSource’s diligence in helping people of the community in what’s obviously stressful times,” Ellensburg mayor Bruce Tabb said.