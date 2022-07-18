The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health is recruiting 10 households interested in improving their indoor air quality during wildfire season, according to a news release from the county health department.
Eligible households will receive two free portable air cleaners with a HEPA filter for use during the project and will keep the air cleaners after the project ends. The project includes education on setting up clean air rooms and air cleaner setup along with data collection.
Interested households may be eligible if:
• You are a resident of Kittitas County.
• You are 18 years of age or older.
• You have a diagnosis of asthma and/or COPD from a healthcare provider.
• You are at or below 250% federal poverty level or qualify for public assistance such as SNAP, TANF, WIC, or Medicaid.
• You do not currently own a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter.
• You have a reliable source of power in your home.
If your household already received an air cleaner via KCPHD, you may be able to also participate in this project and receive an additional air cleaner as part of this project.
For more information about the project, project requirements, and eligibility, please contact the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) at 509-962-7515.