In the past couple articles, we looked at two of the consequences in operant conditioning, positive and negative reinforcement. This time we’ll look at, you guessed it, positive and negative punishment.
I know it sounds weird. Surely all punishment is negative? When dog trainers use the terms positive and negative, we’re borrowing from the field of psychology. Positive is the addition and negative the removal of something in order to influence behavior. When used with punishment, we’re trying to discourage or decrease a behavior by adding something unpleasant or removing something desired.
An example of positive punishment is kneeing the dog in the chest (adding something unpleasant) in an effort reduce jumping up (I don’t recommend training this way). Turning your back on a jumping dog, is negative punishment. You’re taking away something your dog wants (your attention), to reduce jumping up.
One drawback to using punishment is that it doesn’t teach the dog an acceptable replacement behavior. To be fairer, set up the environment to prevent unwanted behaviors. At the same time, teach your dog what you want him to do, so the desired behavior gets rewarded (reinforced) a lot. It will reduce the need to use punishment.
Punishments, to be effective, need to be applied consistently, and that can be challenging to implement. With the jumping up example, most owners aren’t consistent with removing attention, so jumping up continues to be reinforced.
Positive punishment uses fear and pain to reduce behaviors. The use of aversives like hitting, yelling, physically forcing, and shocking are not without side effects, including avoidance, increased fear, aggression, and stress.
An article published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior reviewed a series of studies on the effects of aversives in dog training. They noted, “using aversive training methods (e.g., positive punishment and negative reinforcement) can jeopardize both the physical and mental health of dogs. In addition, although positive punishment can be effective, there is no evidence that it is more effective than positive reinforcement–based training. In fact, there is some evidence that the opposite is true. Because this appears to be the case, it is recommended that the dog training community embrace reward-based training and avoid, as much as possible, training methods that include aversion.”
The bottom line when using operant conditioning (positive and negative reinforcement and punishment), is that dogs learn what works and doesn’t work for them. They don’t understand right vs wrong, good or bad. They don’t plan to be disobedient or do something to spite you.
It just doesn’t make sense to wait for a dog to misbehave and then do something unpleasant to discourage him from doing it again. As Ian Dunbar, veterinarian and behaviorist says, “do you show the dog what’s right by rewarding good behavior, or do you punish the dog for breaking rules he didn’t know existed?”
Lori Morrison, CPDT, Waggin' Tails Ranch.