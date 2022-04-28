Editor’s note: In September of 2018, then-retired Daily Record reporter Mike Johnston contributed a story on Robert Johnston, at that time celebrating his 100th birthday. Robert Johnston passed away on April 15. There is a viewing for Robert Johnston from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday at Johnston and Williams Funeral Home. The funeral is at 1 p.m., Friday, also at the funeral home, with burial to follow at the IOOF Cemetery. The following is a reprint of that Sept. 15, 2018 in honor of Robert Johnston’s life. This was originally published in two parts.
Robert J. Johnston, looking back on his life when he entered into his early 90s, said he hadn’t thought much about someday reaching the lofty pinnacle of 100 years old, let alone whether he would still be active and sharp of mind at that age.
He said back then he was just living day by day and trying to enjoy each moment, each day, each season and each year with the people in his life.
After all, in those years Johnston’s first wife, Madeline, had died after 56 years of marriage. As an adoptee at 2 years-old, he began a few years ago a search for information about his birth mother and learned the woman had seven children after Johnston was born. He found out he had sisters in Portland he knew nothing about.
He later met those long-lost sisters and took them to the Ellensburg Rodeo, continued to travel when he could and later married his second wife, Harriet, when he was 96 and she was 94.
He was continuing to live by his principle of enjoying each moment of life.
Robert and Harriet were both widows when they became reacquainted; they had dated each other when they attended Ellensburg High School many years before. They had been high school sweethearts for a time.
Harriet passed away in early August 2017. Johnston then was approaching his 99th birthday.
“As I got older, you know getting up in those later 90s, I thought ‘By golly, maybe I can make it, maybe I’ll get to 100,’” Johnston said earlier this week. “I never knew anyone who was 100 years old. I guess it started becoming a kind of a goal for me, you know, just to get there.”
His grandson, Geoffrey Latham of Portland, Ore., readily acknowledged that Johnston’s health significantly declined in late 2017 through early 2018, and the outlook was uncertain about his reaching 100.
But an opportunity to take a trip in April of this year, “a veteran’s trip of a lifetime” as he put it, spurred Johnston on to get well, well enough to make the cross-country flight for a week’s stay in Washington, D.C. and be honored as a surviving World War II veteran.
His grandson, accompanying him on the trip, said Johnston had a medical emergency of sorts on the flight and the outcome looked doubtful for a time.
Johnston survived the ordeal and turned 100 on Sept. 9 and was honored with a reception at the First United Methodist Church, his home church.
“I did it, I reached 100,” Johnston said with a grin and bright eyes during this week’s interview. “Yes, you could say I’ve survived a whole lot to get to 100. And I’ve been through a lot in these many years. But it still comes down to just living one day at a time in the best way you can.”
COAL OIL LAMPS
Growing up, Johnston’s early memories are of his mom and dad, Irma and Everett Johnston, living, working hard to manage farmland and livestock on 49,000 acres of bank-owned shrub-steppe rangeland in east Kittitas County. The huge area encompassed the Northwest Livestock Co. He rode horses at an early age and had his own set of chores related to the family home, and cattle and sheep herds.
Early schooling was in a one-room school at a place called Dry Gulch with kids from the few families who also worked the land in the Quilomene area, raising livestock and tilling fields with real horsepower. He rode to school on horseback with the teacher.
His family moved to Ellensburg when Johnston was in the third grade, and his father continued to manage the huge east-county area until 1933 when the Portland bank began selling off large tracts. His family soon purchased what was called the Osborn ranch on Quilomene and Brushy creeks. The family raised beef cattle and horses.
Summers were consumed with Johnston helping out on the ranch and in the hay fields, making sure water and grass was available to the livestock. He rode to and from the ranch whatever the weather: wet, cold, snow, summer heat. He had his share of spills from the saddle, resulting in broken bones, and horses stumbling over on him, along with cuts, bruises and insect bites.
Most supplies were packed in by horses or mules and wagons, Johnston wrote in 1989. The hazards included rattlesnakes and poison ivy.
“Pack horses were sometimes used to mow hay,” Johnston wrote, “and haul it into the barn or to the stack. This was the time of coal oil lamps and wood cook stoves; and if you had a telephone it was a wall type with a handle to ring long or short rings.”
His mother died in 1935, and his father followed her in death in 1937, the same year he graduated from high school and began college at what later was to become Central Washington University. He had to quit college, and a longtime family friend, businessman Frank Heinrich, was appointed his legal guardian. Heinrich ran an auto electrics firm at which Johnston also worked.
His family’s cattle had to be sold to pay off family debts, and Johnston tried to keep the ranch financially afloat for a few years working the land alone. He also worked for the state Department of Natural Resources as a fire warden living out of a tent in the dry and hot months on Nanum Ridge, patrolling on horseback to the head of Parke Creek. He also worked for farmers to make ends meet.
Johnston later had to sell the family ranch and farm. He kept on working for Heinrich, saving up to go back to school.
A CHALLENGE TO SERVE
In October 1941 he met a U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, the brother-in-law to his girlfriend, who was visiting from out of town. The sergeant, Ross Phelan, looked Johnston over and at one point told him he wouldn’t make it in the tough Marine Corps.
“Well, that didn’t sit well with me, it was a kind of a challenge,” Johnston said. “Everyone seemed to think we’d be going to war soon with all that was happening in the world. Japan was taking over China, and we figured war was coming. So I showed that sergeant I could make it and joined the Marine Corps to serve my country.”
Johnston was 22 years old.
Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941, attacked U.S. Navy ships, Army Air Corps aircraft installations and associated military personnel at Pearl Harbor in the Hawaiian Islands. Johnston was already in the armed forces and later was part of the one of the first major offensive battles of the United States against imperial forces in the South Pacific: the invasion of the Japanese held island of Guadalcanal and other associated islands.
After rudimentary airstrips were developed or taken over, Johnston became part of the ground crews specializing in arming Marine Corps aircraft, mostly the F-4 Wildcat fighter. It included clearing, cleaning, maintaining and arming aircraft machine guns and attaching bombs.
The long, seesaw ground and naval battles for Guadalcanal meant aircraft crews worked in the open and were sometimes hit by strafing enemy aircraft and bombing. He served there from early fall 1942 through April or May 1943.
“When I got there we on the defensive as the Japanese pushed back on us,” Johnston said. “When I left we were totally on the offensive and could see the end of it.”
For the ground crews, the bombing of airfields nearly every night meant no sleep and tired and dragging crews during the day, Johnston said. Some of the bombs hit trenches where crews were huddled down for protection. Some never came home.
“We really didn’t have any warning at night, only you could hear them coming from a ways off; we called them Washing Machine Charlie,” Johnston said. “They sounded like washing machines coming in on us. Some of the guys didn’t get in their trench fast enough and got caught.”
When he first arrived at the airstrip there was the occasional mortar round, running to grab food before the next one hit, and hunkering down into big holes made by 16-inch naval shells.
He later was shipped to other islands that had been secured and later still sent stateside to train on taking care of armanants for the new Vought F4U Corsair, an advanced fighter aircraft. His crew was next sent to the island of Peleliu where, again, fighting was still going on and ground support aircraft were greatly needed to assist U.S. forces to take the island.
Johnston later learned that Marine Corps and Army casualty rates for the island battles, the dead and wounded, was the highest of any amphibious assault in the U.S. history.
On Peleliu, death and battle were all around his ground crew as Japanese forces attacked U.S. troops in a push to retake the airfields.
“I believe we had the shortest bombing run in history,” Johnston said. “We loaded bombs and napalm on one end of the runway and the pilots dropped them off on the other end.”
PART II
Robert Johnston ended his active duty in 1945, came back to Ellensburg and promptly joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, and served through a Yakima unit. He worked for Heinrich for a time and tried to continue his CWU education. He married Madeline Wiley in 1947.
During the Korean War he was called up for duty and was stationed at a Marine base in California where he coordinated shipments by rail of all kinds of ammunition.
After the Korean War he worked for a large cattle ranch in the Kittitas Valley for several years, and later was offered a technician position with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service out of Wenatchee.
The federal agency helped support his continuing his college education while he took positions in conservation districts in Okanogan County, Chelan County, the Tri-Cities, Clarkston and others. He finally earned the equivalent of a bachelor of science degree.
“I started college back up when I was 49 years old,” said Johnston with a bit of pride in his voice. “I was kind of getting up there in years, you see, but I went at it anyway.”
In each district he worked in he became the chief conservationist who worked with local farmers and ranchers to develop better ways to conserve and apply irrigation water and protect top soils, which yields better crops and healthier pasture grass for cattle and other livestock.
Bottom line: better natural resources and better farm and ranch products for better income.
“It was real satisfying when they took our advice and implemented our plans, or installed new equipment that made their operation more efficient and conserved water and soil,” Johnston said. “And we also had programs to help the property owners pay for their projects.”
He retired from the conservation service at 65 years of age. He earlier retired from the Marine Reserves in 1974 with the rank of sergeant major.
HONORS
Johnston in past years has been active in Masonic leadership and projects to raise funds for nonprofit foundations that research and treat eye, heart and artery ailments, along with treating a variety of ailments that cripple children.
He understandably doesn’t do much fishing or hunting anymore, but takes part if he can in Memorial Day and Veterans Day activities in Ellensburg.
Johnston joins about four times a year a veterans’ dinner put on by Scott and Phyllis Mattson who welcome local veterans from all eras, with some associated with the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan joining in.
Johnston can still get into his dress Marine Corps uniform and wears it whenever he can at patriotic gatherings. He was the Memorial Day speaker in 2010 at the veterans memorial gathering in Ellensburg.
He also has his trademark 1942 World War II vintage Jeep that’s painted in the official World War II Marine Corps olive-drab color and has driven it often in the Ellensburg Veterans Day parade, giving rides to fellow veterans who have trouble marching or walking. It’s windshield in one corner has the Marine sergeant-major chevrons.
As an unmistakable hood ornament is a large metal sculpture of the Marine Corps insignia: anchor and entwined ship’s hawser encompassing the globe and the nation’s eagle above it all.
Grandson Geoffrey Latham, 53, of Portland, said his grandfather is extremely proud that he was able to serve in the country’s military during a time of war in the Marine Corps. When he signed up for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with a planeload of other aging veterans set for mid-April, Johnston did all he could to get well.
Latham believes he got overly chilled participating in the Nov. 11, 2017, Veterans Day Parade in downtown Ellensburg and later developed a lingering respiratory infection of some type. After awhile he needed a wheelchair and constant oxygen.
“He fought so hard to get permission from the doctor to go on that trip,” Latham said.
The trips, which have been ongoing for several years across the nation, include crowds of cheering people at each airport: at the send-off, when they land in D.C., when they take off for an airport in their region of the nation, and after landing back home.
In D.C. they get personal tours of war monuments, a banquet, photos and personal thanks honoring them for their service.
Because many of the veterans are in fragile health, especially World War II and Korean vets, medical personnel accompany each flight to and from.
Johnston had been battling his respiratory problem for six months, Latham said, at the time of the flight.
“He kinda had a medical emergency involving his oxygen device on one leg of the flight, but we got through it, or I should say he pushed himself through it,” said Latham who accompanied his grandfather.
Latham said growing up he often stayed with Johnston for a summer visit, accompanying him on trips to visit property owners and taking outdoor treks together.
“Wherever he worked for the conservation service he always walked to and from work, always,” Latham said. “I believe he’s climbed Mount Stuart three times.”
About his grandfather Latham said, “He’s my oldest and longest best friend.”
Johnston’s health has now rebounded, and he doesn’t need oxygen or a wheelchair; but he does use a cane.
TEARS
Latham said Johnston is somewhat taciturn but can be playful, humorous and recount in detail events of long ago and his feelings and insights at the time.
He added that he’s never seen Johnston cry, but he saw for the first time his grandfather shed tears on the Honor Flight to D.C.
At one point during every weeklong Honor Flight event, each veteran receives a packet of cards and letters written by friends, relatives and school children from their hometown. Each personal note thanks the veteran by name, and the writer shares why they think the veteran is special and should be honored by a grateful nation.
The tears quietly came as Johnston read his own cards and letters, Latham said.
“I really hope our country’s future veterans will be honored the way I’ve been honored,” Johnston said. “I must have gotten 100 letters or so. A lot of the kids wrote and said they’re ready to keep America free and ready to serve if they have to, like I did or in some other way. They said I didn’t have to worry: the younger generation would defend our freedoms.
“That really touched me.”