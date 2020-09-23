In-person education will begin Oct. 5 for the Ellensburg School District. After a unanimous vote by the school board Wednesday night, the district will begin the transition to switch from online learning to a hybrid, “A”, “B” schedule.
The switch applies to students who selected the hybrid model. About 1,220 students opted for online Virtual Academy for the first semester.
The COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over two weeks has gone up from 23 cases to 68.7 in the weeks since the board’s last meeting but is still under the 75 cases per 100,000 people recommended by the county to start the hybrid model.
“I think this is best for everyone,” said board member Jason White. “This board decides when we go back in-person. That is our responsibility and today we need to make that responsibility our No. 1 priority.”
Board Member Dan Shissler said safety needs to be a priority in the district when returning to in-person education, if the district wants to continue with it.
“I know everyone is eager to get back in the classroom, and yes that’s where the kids learn the most efficiently and effectively,” Shissler said. “We have to still think about, there are all kinds of safety things we need to put in place and keep in place, and make sure the kids follow the rules that get set up by the school and (Kittitas County Health Officer) Dr. Larson. If we can do that, then we can keep doing this type of thing.”
Superintendent Jinger Haberer recommended a return to in-person learning. She said she speaks with Dr. Larson every Wednesday, and he is eager for students to resume class in-person. She said if the COVID-19 rates get too high, the board would have a special meeting to halt the return to in-person education.
She said she doesn’t expect Dr. Larson will recommend they stop the transition to in-person education unless there is a very real danger and a high rate of cases per 100,000 people.
“The word that keeps resonating in my head is ‘uncertain.’” Board President Tosha Woods said. “These are uncertain times. These are uncertain plans. These are uncertain feelings. This is an uncertain school year for our kids. There is no playbook on this. What there is, is that we can have faith and understanding and look at the plans that have been created.”