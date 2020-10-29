While COVID-19 has taken many events off the calendar, it could not knock out Halloween.
Public events have been modified to meet restrictions, but rest assured, there will be candy.
Traditionally, costumed kids fill the sidewalks of downtown Ellensburg on Halloween afternoon as participating businesses hand out candy.
This year, the Ellensburg Downtown Association, has organized the COVID-friendly Halloween Candy Bag grab.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, kids can get dressed up and receive bags full of candy and Halloween goodies are four drive-through locations.
The locations are:
• WSECU bank parking lot across the street from Kamola Hall on University Way.
• Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Main Street.
• Hotel Window valet parking lot on Pearl Street.
• The Mule Cocktail bar on Fourth Avenue.
There will be non-food Halloween bags for those with dietary restrictions.
Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves when handing out candy and people are being asked to wear masks while picking up the candy and to remain in their vehicles.
UPPER COUNTY IN THE SPIRIT
Much like it is known for its gorgeous fall colors, the Upper County also has a reputation for fun Halloween celebrations. This year the community remains committed to having fun.
Upper County Halloween events organized by the Cle Elum Downtown Association, include:
• Boo Cruise: The Boo Cruise is a three-mile parade of decorated vehicles starting at 2 p.m. in the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School parking lot. It will wind its way through town. Anyone interested in participating can register on the Cle Elum Downtown Association website.
• Pumpkin Patch: Kids (and adults) can bring their carved pumpkin to the WaFd Bank parking lot on First Street between 4 and 5 p.m., and then return between 5 and 8 p.m. to see all the pumpkins lit up.
Entries will be judged by downtown business owners and prizes awarded in various categories. Sign up for the contest on the Cle Elum Downtown Association website.
• Masquerade Downtown: Businesses are taking part in a store decor and costume contest. There are prizes and winners will be announced on social media on Halloween.
TOUR OF HOMES
Throughout the week, people have been able to take their own driving tour of decorated homes in Ellensburg. The Haunted Home Tour includes some 28 houses around town neatly decorated. A full list of the home addresses is on the EDA website. People can also vote for their favorite homes on the website.