Kittitas County is updating the COVID-19 vaccine wait list to ensure those who are on it have not already received their vaccine.
According to a press release from the county’s Incident Management Team, any individual who signed up on the wait list prior to Feb. 1 has received communications via phone or email, or both, to ascertain whether they need to remain on the wait list or if they have already received their COVID-19 vaccine. The release said the majority of individuals who have been contacted have already received their COVID-19 vaccine.
If you signed up for the wait list after Feb. 1 or if you have already received your vaccine, the release said no action is needed. If you signed up prior to Feb. 1, the release asks the public to assist the IMT in moving those individuals to the updated wait list. Please take one of the following steps:
• Go to the county’s website at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health/default.aspx, select the JOIN THE WAITLIST button, and re-enter your information; or
• Respond via email at covid.vaccine@co.kittitas.wa.us and staff will update your information; or
• Call via phone Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm at 509-933-8315 and staff will update your information
“The IMT will continue to work hard to ensure any individual who is eligible and wants to access the vaccine is registered for an appointment or the wait list as vaccine supply is available,” the release said.
If you need additional assistance in accessing the wait list, specifically accommodations as a result of a disability, please reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, please call Aging & Long Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583.
To review data regarding COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) website at www.doh.wa.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider. You can get tested at KVH COVID clinics at 509-933-8850 and there is no charge for testing via KVH.