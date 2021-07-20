Gov. Jay Inslee has named Paige Hall as student trustee at Central Washington University for the 2021-22 academic year, according to a news release from CWU.
“Paige has a commendable record of service and engagement with Central,” Inslee said. “She is committed to ensuring that the university succeeds and flourishes, and will make an excellent addition to the CWU Board of Trustees.”
Hall, 22, who graduated from Renton High School, was born and raised in South Seattle. She will be a senior during her term and is majoring in family and child life with a specialization in child development. She is also pursuing a minor in Africana and black studies.
Additionally, she serves as Student Initiative Coordinator at CWU’s Diversity and Equity Center and is active with the Black Student Union.
Hall said she was honored to be selected to the Board of Trustees, which is responsible for establishing and reviewing university policies and overseeing the general management of the institution.
“I applied to become the student trustee because the longevity of the university is very important to me because it has helped me to grow as a person, student and citizen,” she said. “After facing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, I think making the best decisions for the greater good of the institution is more important than ever before.”
Hall said her goal was to help set up the university for success into the future and to guide it to continue to make decisions that support students and faculty in a way that is both beneficial to the university but also equitable.
“My work in social justice and diversity has given me a lot of perspectives other than my own,” she continued. “I think having a well-rounded view of who we are representing and supporting will help the board to continue to make ethical decisions to bring about more progress.”
Hall is scheduled to graduate from Central in June 2022. Her future plans include obtaining a master’s degree in school psychology and becoming a board-certified behavior analyst.
All of the state’s six public baccalaureate institutions have a student seat on its governing bodies. The student trustees serve one-year terms and are full voting members on all issues except matters relating to hiring or discipline of personnel, tenure of faculty, and collective bargaining agreements. Hall’s term will end on June 30, 2022.
Hall was among a list of five nominees for student trustee submitted by CWU to the governor.