International Overdose Awareness Day to be observed at Ellensburg event By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Aug 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Health of Central Washington Connect Community Liaison Pam Tuggle Miles, left, and Kittitas County Public Health Department Harm Reduction Specialist Lauren Wickerath poses with fliers for the upcoming Overdose Awareness Day event in both English and Spanish. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s a chance to raise awareness for a serious issue within the community, as well as to pay tribute to community members lost to overdose.Ellensburg will host an International Overdose Awareness Day event next Tuesday at the United Methodist Church. Along with a slate of guest speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to pick up lifesaving nasal Narcan, as well as receive any of the three COVID-19 vaccines. Various community support groups will also be on hand to educate community members of their services.Kittitas County Public Health Department Harm Reduction Specialist Lauren Wickerath said she learned about the nationwide events being held on Aug. 31 and began to get the ball rolling about four months ago for the Ellensburg event, with organizational speed picking up approximately two months ago. Wickerath serves on the Kittitas County Opioid Response Group with Pam Tuggle Miles, Connect Community Liaison at Community Health of Central Washington. The two have been working together from day one in getting the event off the ground. In searching to learn more about the event, Wickerath said she came across evidence that an event similar to the one they are organizing was put on in Ellensburg approximately five years ago. That event was also held in the courtyard at the church, and so she reached out to church staff to see if they would be amenable towards holding this year’s event at the same location.“It made it easy to ask for permission to do it here, and I was certain they would be supportive,” she said. “They were very supportive, and it became more real as to how the event could look.”Tuggle Miles said a similar event occurs in Yakima each year, and CHCW is also involved in that event.“We thought it would make sense to get something going here,” she said. “It’s been pretty easy to get it off the ground because people have been really supportive as far as getting all the participants.”Along with the Narcan and COVID testing, event attendees will be able to talk to representatives from organizations like FISH Community Food Bank and HopeSource to learn about resources offered by them. Tuggle Miles said the community support extended to the number of local businesses that let them put their event fliers up on their walls.“It’s been pretty well-received,” she said. With the surge of Fentanyl-related overdoses throughout the country, Wickerath said the risk of overdose is not just limited to established addicts, and that it could be as simple as a teen who is looking to experiment with a foreign substance.“All it takes is one time,” she said.IMPACT OF PANDEMICWith the issue of addiction already having existed prior to the pandemic, Tuggle Miles said it is well-documented that the stress of the pandemic has had an effect on higher rates of substance abuse in communities throughout the country.“It seemed like having an event like this is bringing awareness to the community that this is a national event,” she said. “We’ve lost people in this community to overdose, and we want to honor them and their families. We want to give people an opportunity to come to a place where they can feel like they’re within a community of others that understand this impact.”Tuggle Miles said it is her hope that people may attend who are simply curious about other’s experiences around the subject, as well as curious about what resources exist within the community to battle the issue.“This is educational awareness, and it’s to honor and remember people,” she said. “It seemed to make sense.”Both Wickerath and Tuggle Miles said it is not only their hope that the event will continue in Ellensburg on a yearly basis, but also that organizations participating in the event will find ways to continue to educate community members of resources to battle both addiction and overdose throughout the year.“I think it could be a great opportunity to do this annually,” Wickerath said. “I feel it’s really important to focus on prevention, and get information out to our community, our parents, and our kids. If we can be focusing on ways that are appropriate to do that, where everybody can be excited about it and embrace it, that’s kind of the ultimate goal.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Aaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceLabor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoorsAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine Trail Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter