The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners pose with Pam Tuggle Miles of the Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization after passing a proclamation recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day. Along with the county, all municipalities with the exception of Roslyn passed similar proclamations. 

 Contributed

Community members will gather Tuesday to honor those lost in the county to substance overdose, share stories of remembrance and heal from the collective pain of losing a loved one to addiction.

The Ellensburg observance of International Overdose Awareness Day will happen 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday in the courtyard of the Ellensburg United Methodist Church. Multiple speakers will be on hand, representing families of those lost to overdose and local organizations that have experience with the issue and how to best cope with it.

