The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners pose with Pam Tuggle Miles of the Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization after passing a proclamation recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day. Along with the county, all municipalities with the exception of Roslyn passed similar proclamations.
Community members will gather Tuesday to honor those lost in the county to substance overdose, share stories of remembrance and heal from the collective pain of losing a loved one to addiction.
The Ellensburg observance of International Overdose Awareness Day will happen 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday in the courtyard of the Ellensburg United Methodist Church. Multiple speakers will be on hand, representing families of those lost to overdose and local organizations that have experience with the issue and how to best cope with it.
Speakers will include Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair, and Dr. John Asriel of Kittitas Valley Healthcare, said Pam Tuggle Miles, Community Health of Central Washington Community Liaison and event planning committee member. Tuggle Miles, who is on the Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization board, said the microphone will be left open for those who want to speak about their experiences or pay tribute to someone who lost the battle against addiction.
“It’s similar to the event we had last year, although we do have some more speakers,” she said. “It’s a solemn event meant to honor and pay tribute to the people, families, and communities that have lost people to overdose.”
Although a similar event was held in the community years ago, this is the second year of the Ellensburg event in the current format. Tuggle Miles said this year involved more collaboration, with a dedicated planning committee for the event. This year, the committee was able to have a proclamation passed at the county level recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day. Along with county government, all municipalities within the county passed proclamations with the sole exception of Roslyn.
Tuggle Miles said statistics on hand show an increase in opiate-related overdose deaths within the county over the past year, and she said the issue goes beyond opioids.
“We continue to see a phenomenal increase in alcohol-related EMS calls,” she said. “A lot of co-occurring mental health issues go along with substance use. Hopefully, people that want to come from the community that hasn’t been directly impacted by overdose will be able to come and learn something about how it is impacting our community.”
One of the impacts Tuggle Miles said some of the speakers will address is the impact on first responders and local medical resources when dealing with mental health, substance abuse, and overdose calls regularly.
“There’s just so much going on,” she said of the current socioeconomic conditions. “There are so many people experiencing difficult times and there has been a real increase in the use of substances. Unfortunately, that can lead to overdoses.”
Tuggle Miles stressed that the event is not just for people directly impacted by substance abuse and overdose, saying everybody in the community is encouraged to attend.
“It’s not only to honor but also to bring awareness to the issue of substance use,” she said.