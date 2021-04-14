Kittitas County, like all other places in Washington state and even most of the world, is home to many birds that are not native to our area. Virtually all of our non-native birds have been brought here by humans, either by accident or on purpose.
Those of us who are sportspeople are familiar with some of the birds that have been brought here on purpose, as they are some of the most popular species for hunting. A great example of this is the Ring-necked pheasant, originally native to China. This pheasant has been introduced all over farmlands in the United States for hunting, and now reproduces here naturally in some areas. It is beloved for its beauty and good game qualities, as well as eating! Other species introduced for hunting here in Washington include the chukar and Hungarian partridge, both originally from Eastern Europe. In contrast, our wild turkey and grouse species are both native; that is, they have always been found here.
Many of our introduced species, such as those mentioned above, although successful in breeding and staying here, keep their populations in check naturally, and are not considered a threat to our native birds, or to other resources. However, we also have some species of birds introduced into the United States that pose significant threats to other birds and sometimes humans. We call these birds invasive because of the damage they can cause. The four offenders that we have here in Kittitas County are the starling, Eurasian collared dove, Rock (city) pigeon, and the house sparrow.
The pigeon and the dove are probably the least worrisome at this time. Here, they significantly impact only one native bird, our mourning dove. Pigeons and doves like being around humans, and have rapidly populated U.S, cities and towns, pushing mourning doves out into the surrounding sagelands and fields. Although mourning dove populations are declining as a result, their numbers are still healthy.
The European starling was introduced into the U.S. as a very small colony in New York in the mid 1880s, apparently because someone wanted to see all the birds mentioned in Shakespeare here! Other birds introduced in this manner didn’t survive, but the starling loved its new home, and now is found everywhere humans are found, especially on cultivated land. On farms, they are often seen in huge flocks. They eat a large variety of different foods including grain and fruits, and they reproduce rapidly, often rearing three families of four to five babies each during a summer season. Besides depleting food (and sometimes crops) for native birds and humans, they are cavity nesters, nesting in any house cavity or space that an unwary person may have inadvertently constructed for it!
By far the worst invasive bird species we have is also the smallest — the house sparrow (also called English sparrow, since that’s where they came from). It exhibits all the bad habits that make the starling invasive, especially rapid and frequent reproduction. In addition, it is easily the most aggressive of our invasive birds. It can nest in cavities of any size, even the smallest, and kills birds that it finds in the places that it chooses, whether they be adults or baby birds. It prefers being around humans, and as a result is the one bird species responsible for the large decline in nearly every native cavity nesting bird we have in populated areas. Here in Kittitas County, this includes the once plentiful mountain and Western bluebirds, tree and violet-green swallow, several species of nuthatches, woodpeckers, wrens and chickadees. Other parts of the U.S. have seen large declines in native warblers and others due to house sparrow predation in their towns.
What to do about invasive species? That ́s a difficult question — the four species mentioned above probably account for 90% or more of the birds we now see in town. Trapping by some farmers helps to keep the starlings in check a little, and recently hawks have discovered that city pigeons make good prey. For house sparrows, removing their nests where possible, and avoiding use of bird boxes in town, where house sparrows are present in large numbers, are good ideas. The use of small-holed nest boxes (the small hole keeps starlings out) in more rural areas, such as the Uptanum and Bickleton, has helped the bluebirds make a bit of a comeback. These nest box “trails” are carefully monitored, and house sparrow nests removed, giving bluebirds and others a chance to raise a family.
Understanding our local environment can reveal complex histories and interactions. Learn more at audubon.org and kittitasaudubon.org for local news and events.