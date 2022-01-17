Support Local Journalism


Jan. 15

Kristina Anne Jakeman and Jared Ames Jakeman of Ellensburg, a girl, Olivia Star Jakeman, 10 pounds, 14 ounces

Jan. 12

Ariel Lynn Clark and Ethan Scot Clark of Ellensburg, a boy, Laith Henry Clark, 7 pounds, 10 ounces

Kaitlin Baker and Kenneth Baker of Ellensburg, a girl, Hattie Baker, 9 pounds, 1 ounce

Jan. 10

Amy Jael Peaz and Andrew J. David Oldring of Ellensburg, a girl, Priscilla Omega Oldring, 8 pounds, 10 ounces

