Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “All of the marvels: a journey to the ends of the biggest story ever told,” by Douglas Wolk. Penguin Press, c2021.

n “Atlas of the heart: mapping meaningful connection and the language of human experience,” by Brené Brown. Random House, c2021.

n “The book of hope: a survival guide for trying times,” by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams, with Gail Hudson. Celadon Books,$c2021.

n “Chatter: the voice in our head, why it matters, and how to harness it,” by Ethan Kross. Crown, c2021.

n “The child code: understanding your child’s unique nature for happier, more effective parenting,” by Danielle Dick, Ph.D. Avery, c2021.

n “Connect with courage: practical ways to release fear and find joy in the places your children take you,” by Roya Dedeaux, M.S., LMFT Forever Curious Press, c2021

n “The dawn of everything: a new history of humanity,” by David Graeber and David Wengrow. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

n “The electricity of every living thing: a woman’s walk in the wild to find her way home,” by Katherine May. Melville House Publishing, c2021.

n “Fierce love: a bold path to ferocious courage and rule-breaking kindness that can heal the world,” by Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis. Harmony Books, c2021.

n “Letting go of nothing: relax your mind and discover the wonder of your true nature,” by Peter Russell. New World Library, c2021.

