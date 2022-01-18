Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

New Fiction

n “The Final Case,” by David Guterson, 2022

n “Something to hide : a Lynley novel,” Elzabeth George, 2022

n “The silver bullets of Annie Oakley,” by Mercedes Lackey. 2022

n “Disappearance of a scribe,” by Dana Stabenow, 2022

n “The horsewoman : a novel,” by James Patterson, 2022

n “One step too far : a novel,” by Lisa Gardner, 2002

n “The last house on the street,” by Diane Chamberlain, 2022

n “A thousand steps,” by Jefferson T. Parker, 2022

n “Brown girls : a novel,” by Daphne Palasi Andreades, 2022

n “Find me: a novel,” by Alafair Burke, 2022

Tags

Recommended for you