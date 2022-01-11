Support Local Journalism


Jan. 6

Isaura Maria de Jesus Campus Mavungo and Francisco Mavungo of Ellensburg, a girl, RaeLynn C. Mavungo, 7 pounds, 13 ounces

Shannon Barto and Brad Barto of Ellensburg, a boy, Torin Austin Barto, 7 pounds, 9 ounces

Jan. 3

Caitlin Copp and Jack Copp of Cle Elum, a girl, Piper M. Copp, 8 pounds, 5 ounces

