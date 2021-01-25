Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Public Library is temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. The library is continuing to provide curbside service.

Library’s URL: http://www.ellensburglibrary.org

Do you know a child or teen that needs a book for research?

Checkout the Library’s New Juvenile Nonfiction section:

“Being frog,” by April Pulley Sayre. Beach Lane Books, c2020.

“Blood and germs: the Civil War battle against wounds and disease,” by Gail Jarrow. Calkins Creek, c2020

“How we got to the moon: the people, technology, and daring feats of science behind humanity's greatest adventure,” by John Rocco. Crown Books for Young Readers, c2020

“Kids vs. plastic: ditch the straw and find the pollution solution to bottles, bags, and other single-use plastics: how you can be a waste warrior!” by Julie Beer. National Geographic Kids, c2020.

“Maurice and his dictionary: a true story,” by Cary Fagan. OwlKids Books Inc., c2020.

“My wild life :Adventures of a wildlife photographer,” by Suzi Eszterhas. Owlkids Books, c2020.

“111 trees: how one village celebrates the birth of every girl,” by Rina Singh. Kids Can Press, c2020.

“Tiny monsters: the strange creatures that live on us, in us, and around us,” by Steven Jenkins and Robin Page. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2020.

“William Still and his freedom stories: the father of the underground railroad,” by Don Tate. Peachtree Publishing Company Inc., c2020.

“You can change the world: the kids' guide to a better planet,” by Lucy Bell. Andrews McMeel Publishing, c2020.

