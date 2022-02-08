Support Local Journalism


Feb. 3

n Amanda Pauli and Gabriel Lotto of Ellensburg, a boy, Bayard Jonas Lotto, 8 pounds, 6 ounces

Jan. 31

n Leslie Caballero and Jose Caballero of Ellensburg, a girl, Samantha Caballero Ibarra, 7 pounds, 8 ounces

n Kylee Ryan Harbison and Jordan Lee Stahl of Ellensburg, a girl, Dakota Lee Stahl, 6 pounds, 9 ounces

