Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Investing in your 20s & 30s,” by Eric Tyson. John Wiley & Sons, Inc., c2021.

“It's your funeral!: plan the celebration of a lifetime--before it's too late,” by Kathy Benjamin. Quirk Books, c2021.

“The last things we talk about: your guide to end of life transitions,” by Elizabeth Boatwright,DMin, BCC-PCHAC, CFP. Bull Publishing Company, c2021.

“Make your own living trust,” by attorney Denis Clifford. Nolo, c2021.

“My iPad for seniors.” By Michael Miller. Que, c2021.

“Personal finance after 50,” by Eric Tyson, MBA, and Bob Carlson. John Wiley & Sons, Inc., c2021.

“Raspberry Pi,” by Sean McManus and Mike Cook. John Wiley & Sons, Inc., c2021.

“The self-taught computer scientist: the beginner's guide to data structures & algorithms,” by Cory Althoff. John Wiley & Sons, Inc., c2022.

“Selling your house: Nolo's essential guide,” by Ilona Bray, J.D. Nolo, c2021.

“Ultimate guide: home repair and improvement,” by Charles T. Byers. Creative Homeowner, c2022.

Breast cancer facts, myths, and controversies: understanding current screenings and treatments,” by Madelon L. Finkel, PhD. Praeger, c2021.

Climate chaos: lessons on survival from our ancestors,” by Brian Fagan and Nadia Durrani. PublicAffairs, c2021.

Dopamine nation: finding balance in the age of indulgence,” by Anna Lembke, M.D. Dutton, c2021.

Family Handyman whole house repair guide,” project editor, Mary Flanagan. Home Service Publications, Inc., c2021.

Get hired now!: how to accelerate your job search, stand out, and land your next great opportunity,” by Ian Siegel. John Wiley & Sons, c2021.

Just work :$bget sh*t done, fast & fair,” by Kim Scott. St. Martin's Press, c2021.

"King of the blues: the rise and reign of B.B. King,” by Daniel de Visé. Atlantic Monthly Press, c2021.

"Minimalista: your step-by-step guide to a better home, wardrobe, and life,” by Shira Gill. Ten Speed Press, c2021.

"Trejo: my life of crime, redemption, and Hollywood,” by Danny Trejo with Donal Logue. Atria Books, c2021.

"Until justice be done: America's first civil rights movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction,” by Kate Masur. W. W. Norton & Company, Inc., c2021.

