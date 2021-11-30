Jazz concerts set at Central Washington University For the DAILY RECORD Nov 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central Washington University’s Jazz Band I played the Nutcracker for the first time in six years in 2019 at Hertz Concert Hall. This year's performance is set for Dec. 11. Rodney Harwood / Daily Record file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University is offering multiple jazz concerts over the next two weeks as fall quarter nears the end on campus, according to a news release from CWU.COMBO NIGHTCWU Jazz Combo Night Concerts are at 6 and 8 p.m., Thursday, in the recital hall in the McIntyre Music Building. The events feature student small jazz ensembles, coached by professor Brian Lawrence, professor Vijay Singh, and graduate teaching assistant Moe Weisner.“Our students are excited to share their growth this quarter through the small jazz ensembles they are playing with. This concert will be an exciting blend of arrangements and original student compositions in the jazz tradition” said CWU Director of Jazz Studies Brian Lawrence.AFTERNOON/EVENING OF JAZZAn Afternoon and Evening of Jazz Concerts is set for 4 and 7 p.m. in the Hertz Concert Hall in the McIntyre Music Building.The events feature jazz bands and vocal jazz ensembles from the CWU Music Department. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for CWU students (with ID), CWU alumni, or senior citizens (65+). One ticket is good for both concerts. “Our end-of-quarter jazz concerts are always a highlight of the academic calendar, we look forward sharing the many talents of our students” Lawrence said.JAZZ NUTCRACKERCWU Jazz Band 1 presents the Jazz Nutcracker featuring works from the Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn Nutcracker, and Donald Byrd/David Berger Harlem Nutcracker at 7 p.m., Dec. 11 in the Hertz Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for CWU students (with ID), CWU alumni, or senior citizens (65+).“We are excited to celebrate the return of live music to Central Washington University in part through this performance. This concert is always a community favorite, we invite you celebrate the season through this unique jazz interpretation of the timeless Nutcracker suite.” Lawrence said.This concert is part of a mini-tour for the jazz band. The same program will be performed at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima at 7:30 p.m., and at 2 p.m., Sunday Dec. 12 at at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in LeavenworthDue to university guidelines, facial coverings are required while in the audience for all the performances. No food or drink are allowed in the CWU recital hall. For more information, visit http://www.cwu.edu/music/Jazz-CWU.Tickets for all the concerts are available at https://www.cwu.edu/tickets/. 