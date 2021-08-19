Support Local Journalism


The South Central Workforce Council and WorkSource Kittitas County will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 24 in the Hal Holmes Community Center inside the Ellensburg Public Library, according to a news release from event organizers.

Job seekers are asked to come ready to network with resumes in hand.

“There are plenty of opportunities for people who want to work,” said Amy Martinez, CEO. “We’ve actually had to turn companies away. We have ten companies coming from manufacturing and agriculture to healthcare and food production, as well as organizations representing construction, retail and the U.S. Postal Service.”

For more information, contact the South Central Workforce Council.

South Central Workforce Council is the Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) designated by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) legislation to oversee the public workforce system in south central Washington. WorkSource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provides an array of employment and training services to job seekers in Washington State.

