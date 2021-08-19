Job fair set for Aug. 24 in Ellensburg For the DAILY RECORD Aug 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The South Central Workforce Council and WorkSource Kittitas County will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 24 in the Hal Holmes Community Center inside the Ellensburg Public Library, according to a news release from event organizers.Job seekers are asked to come ready to network with resumes in hand.“There are plenty of opportunities for people who want to work,” said Amy Martinez, CEO. “We’ve actually had to turn companies away. We have ten companies coming from manufacturing and agriculture to healthcare and food production, as well as organizations representing construction, retail and the U.S. Postal Service.” For more information, contact the South Central Workforce Council.South Central Workforce Council is the Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) designated by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) legislation to oversee the public workforce system in south central Washington. WorkSource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provides an array of employment and training services to job seekers in Washington State. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos Articles‘She’s built a little bit different’: Tia Andaya returns to play for her dad and hometownEPD issues warning about opioid pills laced with FentanylWindy Pass Fire at 98 acres, 16% containedParents urge school board to defy state mask order8-13 blotter: Bank manager catches fraud attemptHospitals in Oregon buckling under surge of COVID patientsCensus says: Kittitas County grew at 17.2%Laconia Market & Café offers dining options for travelers going over Snoqualmie PassMasking mandate heats up at school open forumAmeriCorps VISTA member making huge impact on local food bank programs Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter