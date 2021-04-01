The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) will hold its first Johnson and Johnson (J & J) COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 10, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
Watch for available appointments on SignUpGenius when they become available at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health/default.aspx.
This is the first weekend clinic to be held by the IMT.
“We hope to have more weekend opportunities in the future, depending on vaccine supply,” said Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama. “The goal is to provide easy access to those who want vaccine and we want to get the J & J vaccine out quickly, since it is one dose and does not require the logistics of follow up appointments,”
The public should still plan on the process taking 30 minutes for the J and J vaccine, since individuals still need to be monitored for a period time after the vaccine is administered.
The IMT and partners have been mass vaccinating for COVID-19 since December. Kittitas County has been exercising mass vaccination drills for over 10 years. The county will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics until vaccine supply and other agencies are in a position to provide services, similar to how people access the flu vaccine.
For questions about the upcoming April 10 clinic, call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315. To read about COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.doh.wa.gov or www.cdc.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.