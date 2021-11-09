Johnston and Williams donates to Gretchen Weller Foundation Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Henry D. Johston of Johnston & Williams presents a check for $3,000 tp the Gretchen Weller Foundation on Nov. 3. Pictured (let to right): Mary Gordon, Lisa Stowe, Henry D. Johnston, Gretchen Weller, Kari Ponchene, Rebekah Weller (front), Jen Holmgren and Debbie Rowden. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the second year in a row, Johnston & Williams presented a matching contribution check to The Gretchen Weller Foundation on Wednesday, Nov. 3.This check matches the first $3,000 in donations that were made to the foundation during the month of October — $1,500 from Johnston & Williams and $1,500 from Henry personally.This is a cause near and dear to Henry’s heart and Johnston & Williams looks forward to making this an annual fundraiser every October, which is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To learn more about The Gretchen Weller Foundation, visit www.gretchenwellerfoundation.comTo learn more about Johnston & Williams visit www.johnston-williams.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Awareness Check Contribution The Gretchen Weller Foundation October Month Henry Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Matt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to state Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter