J&W donation

Henry D. Johston of Johnston & Williams presents a check for $3,000 tp the Gretchen Weller Foundation on Nov. 3. Pictured (let to right): Mary Gordon, Lisa Stowe, Henry D. Johnston, Gretchen Weller, Kari Ponchene, Rebekah Weller (front), Jen Holmgren and Debbie Rowden.

 Contributed

For the second year in a row, Johnston & Williams presented a matching contribution check to The Gretchen Weller Foundation on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

This check matches the first $3,000 in donations that were made to the foundation during the month of October — $1,500 from Johnston & Williams and $1,500 from Henry personally.

This is a cause near and dear to Henry’s heart and Johnston & Williams looks forward to making this an annual fundraiser every October, which is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To learn more about The Gretchen Weller Foundation, visit www.gretchenwellerfoundation.com

To learn more about Johnston & Williams visit www.johnston-williams.com

