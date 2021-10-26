Johnston & Williams award

Henry Johnston holds the award his business, Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory, received from the National Funeral Directors Association.

Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory, with locations in Ellensburg and Cle Elum, has been honored by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) with the 2021 Pursuit of Excellence Award, according to a news release from the association

Only 542 funeral home locations around the globe – 110 funeral businesses and 432 funeral home branch locations — were honored with a 2021 Pursuit of Excellence Award, placing Johnston & Williams among an elite group of funeral service providers. Pursuit of Excellence Award recipients raise the bar on funeral service excellence by adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards and providing unsurpassed service to families and communities.

To earn an NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award, a participating funeral home must meet or exceed business standards set forth by the program and demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, such as compliance with state and federal regulations; providing ongoing education and professional development opportunities for staff; offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families; maintaining an active level of involvement within the community; participating and actively serving in the funeral service profession; and promoting funeral home services through a variety of marketing, advertising and public relations programs. Participants are also required to adhere to a Pledge of Ethical Practices.

“As the pandemic continues to impact our country, funeral homes are finding extraordinary ways to meet the moment and provide meaningful support to grieving families and communities,” said NFDA Director of Public Relations Jessica Koth, who manages the Pursuit of Excellence Award program. “The Pursuit of Excellence Task Force was very impressed with entry submitted by Johnston & Williams and commends the staff for their hard work and dedication during these challenging times.”

“It is a great honor to earn this award” said Henry D. Johnston, owner of Johnston & Williams, “It would not be possible without the great team that we’ve put together to serve Kittitas County families in their time of need.”

Johnston & Williams are the only funeral homes east of the Cascades, and only one of two ownership groups in the entire state of Washington, to be recognized for this award.

More information about the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award program can be found on the association’s website, www.nfda.org/pursuitofexcellence.

