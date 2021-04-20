Donation to library

(Left to right) Henry D. Johnston and Logan Woody of Johnston & Williams present a donation of educational materials to Ellensburg Library Director Josephine Yaba Camarillo.

Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg recently made a donation of educational materials to the Ellensburg Public Library to add to their collection.

Five books will be added to the catalog, ranging from an in-depth history book by Dr. Ralph Klicker, Ph.D., relating to funeral customs and traditions through the ages to a more philosophical look at the funeral profession by poet and undertaker Thomas Lynch.

The donation also includes a DVD copy of the 2017 film "Getting Grace" starring Daniel Roebuck, the fictional story of a spunky teenage girl who has terminal cancer and decides to make her own funeral arrangements. In doing so, she sets in motion a plan that affects all of those around her in unexpected and positive ways.

"We hope that this donation will benefit members of our community who are interested in the funeral profession" said Henry Johnston, "I trust they will provide some insight into something that most people don't think about until they need to."

