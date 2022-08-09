CattleWomen_WheelLine_Scholarship_

Wheel Line Cider and Kittitas County CattleWomen celebrate Rodeo City Cider Project July 21.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A partnership recently blossomed between Wheel Line Cider and Kittitas County CattleWomen with Wheel Line’s support of Women in Agriculture through the CattleWomen Scholarship Fund.

Wheel Line Cider is a community-driven family-owned cider business in Kittitas County run by mother and daughter duo Susie Jensen and Maryanna Schane. Wheel Line produces dry, crisp ciders crafted from estate heritage apples and invites families out to their cidery every Saturday and every other Sunday during the summer months to relax, play games, listen to local live music, and taste ciders from their mobile vintage tasting room. Recently, Maryanna had a great idea: to invite the community to participate in creating one of their ciders, the proceeds of which would go to local organizations. She called it: ‘Rodeo City Cider Project’. Wheel Line has always had an eye towards community; indeed part of the company mission is to create and nurture meaningful relationships within communities, and to collaborate with local businesses, farmers, educators and artisans.

Recommended for you