...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Wheel Line Cider and Kittitas County CattleWomen celebrate Rodeo City Cider Project July 21.
A partnership recently blossomed between Wheel Line Cider and Kittitas County CattleWomen with Wheel Line’s support of Women in Agriculture through the CattleWomen Scholarship Fund.
Wheel Line Cider is a community-driven family-owned cider business in Kittitas County run by mother and daughter duo Susie Jensen and Maryanna Schane. Wheel Line produces dry, crisp ciders crafted from estate heritage apples and invites families out to their cidery every Saturday and every other Sunday during the summer months to relax, play games, listen to local live music, and taste ciders from their mobile vintage tasting room. Recently, Maryanna had a great idea: to invite the community to participate in creating one of their ciders, the proceeds of which would go to local organizations. She called it: ‘Rodeo City Cider Project’. Wheel Line has always had an eye towards community; indeed part of the company mission is to create and nurture meaningful relationships within communities, and to collaborate with local businesses, farmers, educators and artisans.
Every year $2,500 of the proceeds of the sale of this tasty cider go to a local organization, and this year the recipient was Kittitas County CattleWomen. Founded in 1953, the Cattlewomen are involved in promoting the beef industry and their way of life. The Kittitas County chapter is the largest in the state with 68 members, some members part of the organization for over 50 years. Current President Gail Shelton mentioned the long list of community projects that CattleWomen are involved in, including serving lunches to up to 350 people at the junior livestock sale every year, catering the Rodeo City Hall of Fame event, holding the Farm Fair event for youth, and organizing the Explore Beef Experience where chefs, bloggers and influencers are invited to tour Ellensburg and get the full field-to-table experience. CattleWomen started a memorial fund in 1991, and in 2009 decided to start utilizing this fund to support women who are enrolled to receive a major or minor in an ag-related field in a technical, trade school or University.
Participation in the Rodeo City Community Cider Project is open for anyone who would like to be involved. Local farms with excess apples, or anyone with an apple tree, can drop off ripe apples in any quantity to the Wheel Line Cidery up in Upper Badger Pocket in September. Cider maker Nate Lambert will then artfully blend the apples into a tasty cider, unique every year with the flavors of the apples received. Last year’s Rodeo City Community Cider is dry and light-bodied, with a bouquet of wild sweetgrass aromas with notes of honey and a citrusy finish.
Sunday, Sept. 11th, Wheel Line will host its ‘Drop Off Day’ Celebration, where community members will be invited to drop off their apples as well as participate in fall activities and celebrate the bounty of the Kittitas Valley and this great project. The next recipient of the Rodeo City Community Cider Project proceeds will also be announced during the event. Details for Drop Off Day will be available on Wheel Line’s website and social media.
General information about Wheel Line Cider and cidery hours can be found at www.wheellinecider.com. Also find them on social media @wheellinecider. Kittitas County CattleWomen can be found on their Facebook page.