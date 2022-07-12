Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 .m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“Aircraft: the definitive visual history,” DK Publishing, c2022
“The Black fives: the epic story of basketball’s forgotten era,” by Claude Johnson. Abrams Press, c2022.
“How the world really works: the science behind how we got here and where we’re going,” by Vaclav Smil. Viking, c2022.
“How to take over the world: practical schemes and scientific solutions for the aspiring supervillain,” by Ryan North. Riverhead Books, c2022.
“Let’s make a contract: a positive way to change your child’s behavior,” by Jill C. Dardig, et al.
The Collective Book Studio, c2022.
“Outdoor kids in an inside world: getting your family out of the house and radically engaged with nature,” by Steven Rinella. Random House, c2022.
“Rise: a pop history of Asian America from the nineties to now,” by Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, Philip Wang. Mariner Books, c2022
“Super volcanoes: what they reveal about Earth and the worlds beyond,” by Robin George Andrews. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.
“Watermelon & red birds: a cookbook for Juneteenth and black celebrations,” by Nicole A. Taylor. Simon & Schuster, c2022.
“Windows 11,” by Andy Rathbone. John Wiley & Sons, Inc., c2022.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.