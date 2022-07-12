Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 .m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Aircraft: the definitive visual history,” DK Publishing, c2022

“The Black fives: the epic story of basketball’s forgotten era,” by Claude Johnson. Abrams Press, c2022.

“How the world really works: the science behind how we got here and where we’re going,” by Vaclav Smil. Viking, c2022.

“How to take over the world: practical schemes and scientific solutions for the aspiring supervillain,” by Ryan North. Riverhead Books, c2022.

“Let’s make a contract: a positive way to change your child’s behavior,” by Jill C. Dardig, et al.

The Collective Book Studio, c2022.

“Outdoor kids in an inside world: getting your family out of the house and radically engaged with nature,” by Steven Rinella. Random House, c2022.

“Rise: a pop history of Asian America from the nineties to now,” by Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, Philip Wang. Mariner Books, c2022

“Super volcanoes: what they reveal about Earth and the worlds beyond,” by Robin George Andrews. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.

“Watermelon & red birds: a cookbook for Juneteenth and black celebrations,” by Nicole A. Taylor. Simon & Schuster, c2022.

“Windows 11,” by Andy Rathbone. John Wiley & Sons, Inc., c2022.

